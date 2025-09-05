Who Are Malik Washington’s Parents? All About Kiana Teixeira and Dana Washington

Going into his debut season, Maryland Terrapins’ Malik Washington made some noise. As one of the most highly sought-after recruits, boasting more than 20+ college offers, Malik would go on to join his home-state Terps and create history. His debut game witnessed him rack in multiple program records as a true freshman. Chipping in 258 yards and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic, he made his mark.

Winding down his day, was he nervous? Fueled with passion and surrounded with cheers, he said. “To be honest, I never really looked at it as pressure. I just saw it as people supporting me, my goals, and aspirations.” And in all that journey, his parents and the Glen Burnie community have been a constant support.

Who are Malik Washington’s parents?

Born to Kiana Teixeira and Dana Washington, Malik Washington has a very tight-knit relationship with his parents. Dana currently serves as the director of a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Baltimore City. As a former football standout and a former All-County defensive back, he won a Pop Warner national championship for the Northernwood Rams program in Baltimore. After graduating from high school, he spent ten years in the military as well.

“It’s been really cool to watch his growth and maturation over the last few years, to watch that team grow together as he grew, with a will to win and an expectation of winning after that first championship his sophomore year,” he said per Sports Illustrated. In his high school career, Malik has clinched three consecutive MIAA A titles. On the other hand, his mom, Kiana, is a financial systems analyst for the Justice Department. She grew up playing sports and dabbled in cheerleading, softball, and gymnastics.

When Malik Washington stepped foot into Archbishop Spalding’s theology class, the class took an interesting pivot. A profound question that prompted students towards deep self-reflection. What they wanted to be known for on the first day of class. His response? “I want to be known as a kind person,” he said in an interview with The Diamondback. And that’s how the Glen Burnie community molded his character.

Where did Kiana Teixeira and Dana Washington meet?

There is no public information regarding when Kiana Teixeira and Dana Washington met. The couple has been living in Freetown, Maryland. Malik’s great-grandfather left Fogo in 1914, while his great-grandmother was from Brava, an island in Cape Verde. Their relatives also help run the community association and have built a park named after their uncle.

Malik’s identity? Moulded from every street of Freetown, Maryland, rooted in community. “It’s just part of that culture of everything is family first,” Teixeira added. Faith and family, two pillars of the community—the foundation of Malik’s humble character.

What ethnicity are Malik Washington’s parents?

Malik Washington’s parents are African-American and deeply invested in community service. Close to their family in the historically Black community in Glen Burnie, they would constantly participate in social events, giving back to society.

And the influence dripped down on Washington as well. He was the leader of his school’s Black Student Union and launched the Friday Night Lights Youth Camp, a free clinic organized for the local kids at Spalding. He also interned in the admissions office. A one-name guy, as his football coach Kyle Schmitt put it. “He knows everyone, and everyone knows him.” During his time at the Admissions office, prospective students could spend a day following Malik. That spiraled up so fast, and the request counter had to limit the number of students who could join him.

Inside Malik Washington’s relationship with his Parents

It was at the age of seven that Dana saw flashes of talent in Washington. He saw his son pick up the baseball bat, a sport he had never played, and take it to the center field. His powerful throw made it to the homerun on one bounce, with Dana beaming with pride. “Ok, he’s different, we might have something here,” as Dana put it. Since then, his parents have always been supportive in his journey.

His mom further reminisces about him oozing a ‘Big Brother vibe,’ constantly offering to watch or feed his siblings, so Teixeira could rest. Aside from being a football player, he’s just a normal teenager, as he puts it. “Malik knows who he is outside of football,” says Kiana. “He would tell people all the time, I’m just a regular teenage kid that happens to be really good at throwing a football.” Talk about being humble, and you’ve got Malik Washington.

His relationship with his parents and family? “You only get one blood family. Being close to them and them being able to come support me just like they did my whole life is really important,” as Washington beautifully put it. Growing up, football wasn’t the only passion he inculcated. From being an entertainer, featuring as Buddy the Elf and Simba in middle school, he molded his curiosity around every art form. From turning pages as an avid reader to strumming the guitar strings, Malik spent his time.