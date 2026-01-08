Who Are Mark Fletcher Jr.’s Parents? Everything to Know About Miami RB’s Late Father & Widow Mother

Mark Fletcher Jr. has been a driving force behind Miami’s playoff run in the 2025 season. He starred against Ohio State, earning MVP honors after rushing for 90 yards on 19 carries. Before that, he delivered a game-changing 56-yard run against Texas A&M that helped set up the winning touchdown.

Fletcher has powered the Hurricanes’ ground game in the CFP, piling up 262 rushing yards across two games, which already ranks fourth all-time in CFP postseason history. However, while Fletcher continues to shine under the bright lights, the foundation of his rise begins much closer to home, with his parents.

Who is Mark Fletcher Jr.’s Father, Mark Fletcher Sr.?

Fletcher’s father remains a deeply emotional part of his story. Mark Fletcher Sr., better known as “Big Mark,” passed away unexpectedly in his sleep in October 2024 at just 53 years old. It was just days before Miami’s home game against Florida State.

Despite the heartbreak, Fletcher took the field and even scored a touchdown in that game. The following week, the entire Miami team showed up to Mark Sr.’s funeral. Big Mark was a lifelong Hurricanes fan, and his presence is still felt every time his son puts on the uniform.

That bond hasn’t faded. As revealed during the CFP first-round broadcast against Texas A&M, Fletcher still texts his dad’s phone before every game. It’s a quiet tradition that keeps his father’s spirit with him on the field.

“[I text him] every game, [today] I just said, ‘I love you and be with me,’” said Mark Fletcher in the post-game sideline interview with ESPN. “We got our tradition. I eat oatmeal. ‘Hey, first meal before every game, send him a picture of my oatmeal, tell him I love you, and then just be with me. He was with me today as he always is.”

Even head coach Mario Cristobal echoed how strong a person Fletcher is.

“It’s been a rough year for him, with the passing of his father,” Cristobal said. “He never flinched. Stayed with his teammates and played the game that Saturday. That’s about a year ago. And he’s just the heart and soul of our football team.”

Who is Mark Fletcher Jr.’s Mother, Linda Fletcher?

Mark Fletcher Jr.’s biggest supporter might be his mom, Linda Fletcher. If you’ve watched a Miami game this season, chances are you’ve seen her, either on the broadcast or all over social media.

She rarely misses a game, especially on the road. And while most fans hop on a plane, Linda does it her own way. She drives everywhere, avoiding flights altogether because she’s not a fan of flying. No matter the distance, she finds a way to be there.

Speaking with reporters in Arizona during Fiesta Bowl media availability on Tuesday, Jan. 6, Fletcher shared just how much travel his mom has logged this postseason. After Miami’s CFP Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State, Linda drove all the way back to Fort Lauderdale. It was her first trip back home since leaving for Miami’s opening-round game against Texas A&M in College Station.

“She loves it. She really loves it,” Fletcher said with a smile.

If you spot signs like “Freight Train Fletcher” or “Long Live Big Mark” in the crowd, chances are you’ve found Linda.

What are Mark Fletcher Jr.’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Fletcher was born and raised in Plantation, Florida, where football was just part of everyday life. He made his name at American Heritage High School, a place known for producing elite talent, and it didn’t take long for him to stand out.

Growing up in Florida, the game was always around him. The Fletchers are American citizens, and in past coverage, the family has been described as a “little Black family from Fort Lauderdale.”

Fletcher Jr. identifies as African American, and he continues to carry those roots with him as he shines on college football’s biggest stage.

Inside Mark Fletcher Jr’s relationship with his parents

With a story like this, it’s clear just how deep Mark Fletcher Jr.’s bond with his parents runs. Losing his father, Big Mark, hit him hard. So hard that he even considered walking away from football altogether. In the end, though, he chose a different path, turning his dad’s memory into his biggest source of motivation.

“It means everything to me,” he said when asked about his dad, voice heavy. “Like that’s my why. Like, I don’t know what I could tell you what my why was before. I just, I guess I just love playing football, but this is definitely my why now, and it’s going to forever be that.”

Every time Fletcher steps onto the field now, it feels bigger than football. After scoring against Duke, he pointed to the sky in tribute to his father and summed it up perfectly: “That’s my why.”

When Big Mark was alive, he never missed a chance to be at practice, watching his son grind and grow. And Linda? She’s still holding it down as his No. 1 fan. Driving cross-country for road games, showing up every single week. That kind of dedication isn’t easy.