Who Are Mark Langston’s Parents? All About His Father Roy Langston and Mother Lori Langston

Indiana faces one final challenge against Oregon, which is the last obstacle in what has been a perfect 14-0 season. But the Hoosiers’ historic run would not be possible without unsung contributors like Mark Langston. The 6-foot, 222-pound, seventh-year veteran has been flawless in his role as Indiana’s long snapper, anchoring an elite special teams unit that has quietly shaped the program’s destiny.

Behind that consistency is a foundation built long before Langston ever arrived in Bloomington, one laid by his parents, whose influence helped mold him into one of the most reliable specialists in college football.

Who is Mark Langston’s father, Roy Langston?

Mark Langston’s game excellence comes from his father, Roy Langston, who himself played baseball at ETSU. This athletic experience had a strong sporting influence on him from an early age that sparked Langston’s competitive spirit and work ethic.

That learning gave him a dual sports specialization that showed big time in high school. At Savannah Christian, Mark Langston was a dual-sport athlete who played both baseball and football. He was also named to the second team all-state on defense and to the second team all-region in 2018. The same year, his team advanced to the football final four; before that, in 2017, he also won a baseball state championship.

For now there’s no public information around, and his father’s occupation is unknown, but their support anchored his future, and that’s a sure thing. With him, even his mother supported Langston.

Who is Mark Langston’s mother, Lori Langston?

Just like his father, Mark Langston’s mother, Lori Langston, supported his long snapping career. Though not directly helping him on the field like Roy Langston, she was his emotional anchor. His journey to Indiana was anything but normal.

He wanted to play punter in middle school, but his coach put him at the long snapper position. It didn’t start well for Langston initially, as he thought that if he played badly and his snaps were purposeful, his coach would move him from snapping duty to punting. But he made him sit outside. But eventually it all worked out when he played outside linebacker at Kennesaw State in 2019 and 2020. Though he didn’t see any game action, he continued practicing outside the field.

That led him to Georgia Southern, where he played long snapper for two seasons; he missed his senior year with an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2023 season, and then he transferred to Indiana. He started in all 13 games for Indiana in the 2024 season. As a transfer, he was one of 27 new players to debut in 2024. Every one of kicker Nicolas Radicic’s record-setting 69 extra points started with Langston’s snap.

From deceptive middle-school snaps to a linebacker and long snapper, Georgia’s star turned into Indiana’s explosive player. And through all of it, his mother stood by his side. Though her career and personal details are not out there, her support turned things around for him.

What ethnicity are Mark Langston’s parents?

Mark Langston’s parents, Roy and Lori Langston, are American nationals, as he grew up in Savannah, Georgia. But there are no credible public sources that specify their ethnic background.

Now, let’s learn about his relationship with his parents that pushed him through all the adversity.

Mark Langston’s relationship with his parents

When Mark Langston chose long snapping, his father, Roy Langston, took an active role in his development. Rather than totally depending on school facilities, his father made sure he set specific targets for him and improved his accuracy. He created a training environment at home, giving his son a way to refine his skills.

“My dad built me a target,” Langston said. “We went mailbox shopping at Home Depot. I got a mailbox and stuck it on a post, and I learned to snap it in the box.”

Langston didn’t just snap casually; he made sure he tackled his results by adjusting each rep properly. That disciple reflects the environment his parents created for him. The mailbox drill set roughly 14 yards away became his testing ground. While his father supported his sports dream, his mother, Lori Langston, made sure he balanced academics with athletics properly.

Both of them constantly supported his dreams and made sure they kept an encouraging environment around him. Now, with that love and support, he is all ready to take down Oregon and take Indiana to the playoff finals.