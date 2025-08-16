Who Are Mark Stoops’ Kids: All About Will and Zack Stoops

Kentucky football fans, get ready—Mark Stoops is back for his 13th year, and he’s pulling no punches: “This stuff’s hard.” Following a tough 4-8 season in 2024 that ended their eight-year bowl streak, Stoops is dealing with a major roster change, featuring only seven returning starters and almost 50 new faces, including transfer QB Zach Calzada. Despite these challenges, Stoops seems grateful and ready to leverage last year’s lessons. With oddsmakers pegging just 4.5 wins for the Wildcats in 2025, the second-lowest in the SEC, the pressure is intense, yet Stoops’ leadership sets the stage for a potential turnaround.

And that same mindset he passed on to his kids, Will and Zack Stoops. Now, let’s know more about them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Stoops’s 2 Kids

Mark Stoops first met Chantel in the late ‘90s when he was the DBs coach at Miami. Their connection started on the sidelines and soon blossomed into something deeper. They married in 2002, spending almost 20 years building a life and raising two sons while navigating the challenges of football and family. Though their marriage ended in 2021, it brought Mark his greatest joy: their sons, Will and Zack.

AD



And Stoops is incredibly proud of his family, a sentiment that carries through to the next generation of Stoops football players. While Will and Zack aren’t playing college football right now, their cousin Drake Stoops has been distinguishing himself at Oklahoma. As the son of legendary coach Bob Stoops, Drake has been a Sooner wide receiver since 2018, known for his reliable hands and precise routes. His achievements really underscore the rich football heritage of the Stoops family.

But even if they are still making an impact on the field, it’s not like his kids don’t like it.

Will Stoops

Mark Stoops, considered a rising coaching star in the SEC and beyond, continues to achieve impressive results at Kentucky. The Wildcats have won 18 games over the last two seasons and have played in four consecutive bowl games, with two bowl wins. Stoops’ coaching has transformed Kentucky into a competitive program, demonstrating his talent development and ability to maintain consistency in a challenging conference.

Off the field, Stoops shows a more relatable side: a father watching his son play football. In a pregame media conference before Kentucky’s season opener at Auburn, he talked about his experience watching his son’s eighth-grade football game. “I feel I do a good job of taking off the coach’s hat, but I will say, in my son’s game, we were in a tough game,” Stoops said back in 2020. “I was glad somebody caught it on tape. My son (Will) had a great catch, the only touchdown of the game. That was fun for me to see that.”

But Stoops admits that even as a parent, his coaching instincts sometimes kick in. He watched most of the game from the stands with his wife and youngest son before deciding to offer some advice. “There came a point in the game late where it started getting a little dicey, where I had to get down there (on the sideline) and throw a few suggestions out to my son,” he admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s know about Mark Stoops’s second kid.

Zack Stoops

Well, Zack Stoops, the youngest son of Kentucky’s head coach Mark Stoops, is often seen supporting his family from the sidelines. Though he’s chosen a different path than college football, Zack is a constant presence at games, cheering on his father and older brother, Will. Win or lose, Zack embodies the Stoops family’s deep dedication to the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans might recall him from memorable moments like the 2019 Citrus Bowl, where he celebrated Kentucky’s victory over Penn State with his father and brother. Those photos showcase his pride and the Stoops’ strong family connection. While he avoids the coaching spotlight, Zack’s support is a testament to his important role in the family’s football legacy.

Now, with their support by his side, Mark Stoops is ready to make an impact this season.