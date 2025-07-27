Who are Matt Campbell’s Parents? All about Rick Campbell & Elaine Campbell

Matt Campbell is now in the senior ranks of college football coaches, marking a decade with the Iowa State Cyclones. He is coming off great momentum from 2024, finishing 11-2 with an appearance at the Big 12 championship. Campbell now has a career that spans 15 years of college football coaching. But in essence, the coach’s life has revolved around football ever since childhood. He comes from a family that’s rooted in football. Here’s a look at Matt Campbell’s parents.

Who are Matt Campbell’s parents?

The Cyclones HC is the son of Rick and Elaine Campbell. Rick Campbell used to coach high school football for quite some time, which is why football surrounded Matt right from his childhood. He coached Massillon Jackson High’s football team from 1983 to 1987. Matt recalled that he used to attend practices with his father here. Rick Campbell was later the principal of this school. He later moved to Canton, Ohio. During Matt Campbell’s collegiate career at Mount Union, there was speculation that Rick and Elaine were experiencing a rough patch in their relationship, though no public information is available regarding their current status.

Elaine Campbell works in the medical field as the Director of the Mercy Development Foundation at Mercy General Hospital in Canton. Being the head of the foundation, she has regularly engaged in charity work. Elaine has worked with the Mercy Service League and Sisters of Charity Health System on a number of projects. Elaine was associated with fundraising drives that have helped renovate the orthopedic and the ER floors at Mercy General. The Mercy Service League, running since 1975, had raised 6 million by 2017.

Elaine and Rick Campbell have one more son, Scott. While Mack is out in Iowa, Scott lives closer to his parents, in Canton as well. He has been the Director of Development at North Canton City School for nearly two years, now, having stuck to working in the school system as a career. He also served as AD to Perry High, where his leadership saw 3 state titles, more than 2400 students being coached, and the baseline GPA of student athletes was 3.19 and above.

What ethnicity are Matt Campbell’s parents?

Rick and Elaine Campbell are Americans. They have lived the larger part of their lives in the state of Ohio. Elaine lives in Canton, as does her other son, Scott.

Inside Matt Campbell’s relationship with his parents

Matt Campbell owes a lot to his father for instilling in him the love of football. As a child, the Cyclones HC used to draw out plays in his notebook. He also has a warm memory of his childhood, when football became a family affair. For Christmas, the Campbell brothers used to get football uniforms. They even spent a portion of the day playing football – the brothers pitted against each other – while Rick Campbell played quarterback.

Matt Campbell also used to help out his father during the summers, which he used as help in his prep career at Perry High. This is where Scott also became an important figure, which shows how central football is in their brother’s lives. “Being around the locker room, being around a person of influence, impacting and empowering the lives of young people, and watching that occur as a young child, I think that had a profound impact on me,” the Cyclones HC told ESPN.

Elaine and Rick’s house in Massillon used to become the neighbourhood yard during Matt’s childhood, where all kinds of sports were played in their backyard. Rick, being a longtime high school football coach, kept the spirit of sport alive in the household, which has now led to a brilliant career for Matt.

Matt Campbell is hoping to come back strong in the conference this season, with a promising squad ready to continue with the pace set in last year. Looking back at the HC’s tenured career, it’s evident how his upbringing and parents have influenced him so far.