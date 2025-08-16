Who are Micah Welch’s Parents? All About his Father and Mother

If you’ve watched Colorado football this season, chances are you’ve already seen No. 22, Micah Welch, making noise as a true freshman. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 215 pounds, he piled up over 4,000 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns at Baldwin High. Flash forward to Boulder, as a true freshman in 2024, Micah logged 186 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) and added eight catches for 54 receiving yards.

Born in Macon, Georgia, and raised in Milledgeville, Micah endured one of life’s deepest blows early on. His mom passed away when he was very young, leaving Micah to be raised by his aunt Regina, who stepped into that role with tremendous love and strength.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Micah Welch’s parents?

Micah’s mom, whose name is not publicly disclosed, tragically passed away when he was very young. And, there is no verifiable information available about Micah’s father in public sources; his name is reportedly Lonnie. However, after her mom’s death, Micah was raised by his Aunt, Regina Smith, and it won’t be wrong to say that she’s played a huge role in shaping Micah’s career. He also has a sister named Sanya Pennamon, who is also a significant part of his family life.

AD

How did Regina Smith and his mother meet?

As we mentioned, after her passing, his aunt took over, wearing the dual hats of guardian and guiding light. There are no public details about her career, but her role is central; she raised him, supported his ambitions, and kept his family together with grace. There is no official information about how his mother and his aunt met, but it’s widely referred to the family connections.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What ethnicity is Micah Welch’s family?

There isn’t explicit public confirmation of Micah Welch and his family’s ethnicity. However, as a Georgia-born athlete with African American heritage visible and implied through his family’s background, it’s reasonable to understand that his family belongs to the African American community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Micah’s Relationship with His Parents and Family

There are no reports on how his relationship was with his mother, as she left the world when Micah was pretty young. His dad is still in his family, but her aunt Regina often comes into the conversation whenever we talk about Micah’s career. Micah’s alluding gratitude and groundedness speak volumes about their bond.

Losing his mom at such a young age could’ve broken Micah, but instead, it’s become the reason he runs harder every snap. His aunt, Regina, has been the rock holding it all together, while his sister has been right there, sharing every step of this journey. And when you look at the numbers, 186 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2024, plus the flashes of speed and toughness that had Buffs fans sitting up in their seats, you realize this isn’t just another back trying to find his place. With Year 2 on the horizon, Buff Nation is ready to watch him turn all that heart into a real season of impact.