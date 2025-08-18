Who are Mike Elko’s Kids: All About Michael, Andrew and Katelyn Elko

When someone talks about Mike Elko, the conversation usually starts with football. And it’s quite obvious. Because the defensive mastermind turned Duke into a 9-win team. And now the guy is tasked with steering Texas A&M through the SEC storm. He’s coming off an 8-5 debut season, already ranked among the nation’s top 30 coaches heading into 2025, and stacking some impressive recruiting classes along the way. But Elko’s story is more than what you’ve heard of him as a football coach; it’s about being a father as well..

Mike Elko’s 3 Kids

Elko and his wife, Michelle, are raising three kids, Michael, Andrew, and Kaitlyn, each carving out their own lane while staying tied to the family’s love. Michael, the oldest, has already stepped onto the college stage as a baseball player at the University of Richmond. Andrew, the middle child, is the hockey guy of the family. And then there’s Kaitlyn, the youngest, who’s pretty much the spark plug of the Elko crew. She’s into competitive cheer and even theater, bringing all the energy, flair, and pleasant vibes you’d expect from the youngest sibling who refuses to be overshadowed.

Michael Elko

As mentioned above, Michael is the oldest of the three, and sports clearly run in the blood, but in a different ballpark. He’s making his own name on the diamond as a junior for the Richmond Spiders baseball team, getting meaningful time in the lineup for the first time. In the current season, Michael’s batting .333 through 12 games (11 starts), with 12 RBIs. He’s crushed home runs in back-to-back games against Lafayette and Longwood, definitely a proud moment for dad Mike.

Michael may have chosen a different game from what his dad has expertise in but Mike’s experience is enough to help Michael mentally. That’s probably been directed toward the baseball diamond lately. He’s creating his own path, and his proud parents are likely there in the back. No public endorsements or medical stories here, just a kid hustling and hitting dingers, doing his own thing.

Andrew Elko

Andrew is the middle child, and while he might not be grabbing headlines like his older brother Michael, he’s got an athletic streak, just in a different arena. According to reports, he’s into hockey, which, in an Elko household, probably means he brings energy, maybe even a puck or two, to family game nights. Specifics on Andrew’s age or school aren’t in the headlines, but whether he’s gliding down the ice or cheering from the bench, he brings his own vibe to balance out the family dynamic. No whispers of endorsements or any health concerns.

Kaitlyn Elko

Kaitlyn is the youngest of the siblings. As a competitive cheerleader, she’s also tapped into Broadway flair, joining the iTheatrics Broadway Academy around 2020 and riding her own wave of performance artistry. Again, details like school aren’t shared publicly, but you can bet she’s that spark that keeps everyone smiling, and maybe even leads nighttime dance-offs in the living room. No public deals or injuries to note, just a kid living her musical and athletic passions in her own bright way.

And at the end, you get the sense that sports just run in the Elko family’s blood. Mike’s building game plans in college football, while his kids chase their own passions, some on the field, some off it. It’s less about everyone following the same thing and more about sharing that drive to compete, to show up, and to enjoy the ride. For the Elkos, that’s the real through line. Whether it’s baseball swings, skates on ice, or cheer routines, there’s always that same pulse of energy carrying them forward, thanks to their dad, Mike Elko.

