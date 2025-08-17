Who Are Mike Gundy’s Kids: All About Gavin, Gunnar And Gage Gundy

Mike Gundy is a name you’ve definitely heard of if you enjoy college football. He was born in 1967 and has been at Oklahoma State University since 2005, when he was the school’s star quarterback in the late 1980s. Gundy has been turning heads on the field for decades, but he is just as grounded off the field, raising three children, Gavin, Gunnar, and Gage, with his wife, Kristen.

Mike Gundy and Kristen have a long history together, dating from the sixth grade! Kristen, like her husband, attended Oklahoma State University. The three children they have raised together, Gavin, Gunnar, and Gage, have obviously inherited their father’s passion for sports. For any parent, especially one who has dedicated his life to football, Mike was proud to witness two of his sons excel at Stillwater High School, leading the team to Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championships.

Gunnar played quarterback at Oklahoma State, just like his father, and even scored a touchdown in his final game against Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Later on, he continued playing quarterback at Emporia State. The youngest, Gage, showed his abilities as a baseball player and quarterback as a senior at Stillwater. On the baseball field, Gavin continues his athletic streak. Clearly, sports run deep in the Gundy family.

Gavin Gundy

The eldest child of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his wife, Kristen, Gavin Gundy, decided to pursue a career in baseball instead of football. Gavin has established his own athletic identity through baseball, while his brothers Gunnar and Gage made headlines as quarterbacks. While watching his son Gavin play baseball, Mike Gundy once admitted how tough it was to remove his coaching hat.

Mike still remembers instructing from behind the fence until his own father intervened, “Would you just sit down. You’re not coaching him. He’s playing in a game. First thing is, you ain’t the coach. Second thing is, he’s playing in a game so all the coaching is over with. You can’t tell him what to do anymore. Let him play. Then, if you want to correct him when he gets home, you can correct him. But you’re not coaching him in a game right now.” That lesson that sometimes the best thing a parent-coach can do is “sit down and keep your mouth shut and let the kid play.” He usually ignores online criticism of his father, but after OSU’s defeat by TCU, he lost it and wrote a passionate, 220-word Instagram post defending Mike’s values. Gavin still regrets using inappropriate language, but he doesn’t regret the message, which goes beyond records or victories to highlight how much his dad loves Oklahoma State.

Gunnar Gundy

Gunnar Gundy has had a very unusual college football career. Gunnar, who turned down offers from Toledo and Eastern Michigan to play for his father’s team, walked on at OSU in 2020. He saw action over the next two seasons after being a redshirt in 2021, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns while completing 62% of his passes.

His touchdown on a 10-yard quarterback sneak against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, which ended up being his final game as a Cowboy, stands out as his most memorable play. After the 2023 season, Gunnar entered the transfer portal and, with two years of eligibility remaining, ended up at Emporia State.

Gage Gundy

Gage, the youngest of the Gundy brothers, was a quarterback at Stillwater High, where he excelled on the baseball diamond and led the Pioneers to a state championship. As a senior in 2023, he had established himself in collegiate athletics, focusing on his baseball career and keeping his multisport background alive. As Stillwater High’s quarterback, he completed 68% of his passes, ran for almost 600 yards and 10 touchdowns, and guided the Pioneers to their first state football title in 55 years.

He had an incredible senior season in baseball as well, hitting .457 with a .531 OBP, hitting 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and fielding a fantastic .979 percent. Gage has been surrounded by the limelight of Oklahoma State football, just like his older brothers, but his early success in baseball and football shows his drive to forge his own athletic identity.