Who Are Mike Shanahan’s Parents? Meet Michael and Diane Shanahan

Indiana’s rise from perennial doormat to national championship favorite would not be possible without the OC, Mike Shanahan. He’s the one who shaped the Hoosiers offense to rank No. 1 and the man who developed Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. From being a Division II coach to a top offensive coordinator, and with a second name, ‘Shanahan,’ only creates curiosity in understanding his family roots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Mike Shanahan’s parents?

Born on December 28, 1989, Michael ‘Andrew’ Shanahan is the son of Michael Shanahan Sr. and Diane Shanahan. He was raised with two sisters in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. His dad, Michael, is a college basketball player who played for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His three uncles also played college basketball, including Brian Shanahan, a 1,000-point scorer at Duquesne; Robert Shanahan (Pitt-Johnstown); and Jerry Shanahan (IUP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up surrounded by basketball players in his family, his initial interest shifted towards college basketball during his junior year, prompting him to give up football. However, within a week, Shanahan returned to the football team and was named a captain.

While the name Mike Shanahan could make a lot of people confuse him with the Super Bowl-winning coach, the Indiana OC has no relationship with the former Broncos and Washington coach or his son, Kyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Mike Shanahan’s parents?

There is no credible public information available about Mike’s parents’ ethnicity or family roots. However, Mike Shanahan’s parents reside in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, a township located in the easternmost part of Westmoreland County. They brought up Mike and their two daughters there, which is an eight-minute drive from Norvin High School. While the Indiana OC’s uncle also played college football in the Pennsylvania and Pitt region, Mike Shanahan’s parents are likely American citizens.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Shanahan’s relationship with his parents

Mike Shanahan maintains a close relationship with his parents. Mike also publicly expressed his love for his parents, thanking them on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day on his social media handles. Though his father comes from a basketball background, he didn’t force basketball on his son’s career. Mike had the freedom to make his own choice. “He didn’t want to have any regrets,” his father, also Mike Shanahan, said. “He went for it.”

His father provided basic training while Mike was playing and coaching basketball during his initial days with Brian Walsh during his high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t really talk about getting into coaching while we played AAU, but both of our fathers were good friends and helped coach our AAU teams,” said Walsch. “I owe so much to my dad (Rick) and Mr. Shanahan for all the time they put into making us better players.”

Mike had a brief stint helping out Lynn Washowich with Norwin basketball and returned to Pitt in 2014 as a volunteer assistant. He remained for another year as a graduate assistant there and was recommended for a receivers coaching job on Curt Cignetti’s staff at IUP in 2016.

Though Mike barely made money from his coaching role during his initial days at IUP, his mother encouraged him, believing that he had found the right path, motivating him from behind. “They weren’t making any money there,” Diane Shanahan, Mike’s mother, said. “He understood the path.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That motivation led him to become one of the most successful coaches, earning $1.15 million last season under Coach Cignetti at Indiana.