Who are Nick Sheridan’s Parents? Meet Jaycine Sheridan and Bill Sheridan

When it comes to loyalty and football, Nick Sheridan’s name quietly enters the equation and not because he’s loud or flashy, but because he’s the type of coach who continues showing up, no matter where the road takes him. Sheridan’s career began with throwing passes as a quarterback at Michigan, and now, he is serving as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Indiana to Washington, and now he’s in Tuscaloosa.

Even colleagues can’t stop praising his consistent enthusiasm. JaMarcus Shephard, the coach of Alabama’s wide receivers, stated, “I love Coach Sheridan…That is a man of high integrity. No ego. Comes to work every single day and gives his all every single day.”

Those are definitely the values that need to be ingrained during childhood. So, now, let’s dive deeper into Nick’s personal life and talk about his parents.

Who are Nick Sheridan’s parents?

Nick Sheridan’s parents are Jaycine Sheridan and Bill Sheridan, who has been a coach for decades in both the NFL and college. With stops at Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, Bill’s resume is more like a football map. Nick literally grew up around football, seeing his father live and breathe the sport.

“Growing up, obviously being around the game and my dad coaching, I fell in love with the game,” Nick said. “I loved playing and realized as I got older I wasn’t going to play forever. I kind of realized when I’m done playing that I would get into coaching.”

With Bill at the head of the team, Nick and his siblings each carved out niches for themselves in the sport: Nick as a quarterback, Joe as a high school coach, and Mark as a graduate assistant at Arkansas.

How did Jaycine Sheridan and Bill Sheridan meet?

There is no public information available on how Bill and Jaycine met, but it’s clear that football has been the family’s heartbeat. Nick says that while growing up in Michigan, the Sheridan home was constantly humming with discussions around game plans, drills, and schematics. As Bill’s profession transitioned from college sidelines to NFL stadiums, you can picture Jaycine serving as the family’s pivot.

What is the ethnicity of Nick Sheridan’s parents?

While their ethnicity is not mentioned publicly, what we do know is that Nick was brought up around the American football culture, given that Bill Sheridan is a native of Detroit and has coached around plenty of schools in the United States. The Sheridan family has a strong Michigan heritage, and Nick often reflects on the Big Ten tradition he has witnessed growing up. His ideals, work ethic, and teaching style were all clearly influenced by his Midwestern upbringing.

Inside Nick Sheridan’s Relationship with His Parents

Nick and his parents, especially his dad, have a connection that is a master class in inspiration and mentoring. “We’d all sit at the kitchen table and talk football for hours,” Nick’s younger brother Mark said. “We learned HOW to be a coach from him. We saw how he always organized things, with his daily schedule, recruiting, setting up calls. We learned how to do it by watching him do it.”

Nick often says his ability to connect with players and coaches, and to stick with tough jobs, is thanks to the early lessons from his dad.