Who Are P.J. Fleck’s Parents? All About Phil Fleck and Linda Fleck

“Dad, you may not believe me, but I’m going to be on that field one day,” an 8-year-old P.J. Fleck declares to his dad, Philip, at a Chicago Bears game. A former wide receiver from a small town called Sugar Grove, Illinois, Philip Jr. would go on to become one of the celebrated coaches in Minnesota’s history. He played for Northern Illinois University and rushed for the San Francisco 49ers before transitioning to the coaching circuit. At Western Michigan, he rallied the program from the bottom of the pit, 1-11, to the top, a remarkable 9-0, and a Cotton Bowl bid. But more was to come. In Minneapolis, within just eight seasons, he became a huge hit with the Grophers. The charismatic leader is always on the move, never really satisfied, and hungry for excellence, with his .598 win percentage- a third-best in Minnesota’s history.

Not just in Minnesota, Fleck’s coaching stint at West Michigan has been remarkable, leading the Broncos to the Cotton Bowl Classic. His philosophy mantra, “Row the Boat,” was so goated that West Michigan incorporated it into their program, even after Fleck’s departure. That says a lot about a former NFL WR turned head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are P.J. Fleck’s parents?

P.J. Fleck’s parents, Philip and Linda, raised P.J. in a small town in Illinois called Sugar Grove. His dad, Philip, worked for AT&T. And when he wasn’t on the call, he would be coaching. As a coach’s kid, he learned the importance of never giving up. Although there is no information available regarding Linda’s occupation, they were financially modest.

AD

“We weren’t wealthy, so you appreciate what you have,” as Linda put it. Growing up, Phillip Jr. was a very energetic and restless kid. “He would always play with the bigger kids. Of course, he’d get his butt kicked a few times, and he’d come home crying, but he’d go right back down there,” Linda and Phillip recall a fidgety, enthusiastic kid who was not afraid to kick his butt down for the love of his sport. “You have to play somebody better than you to get better,” P.J. Fleck would reason.

Even in kindergarten, he was more than eager to run outside, throw the football in the air, and rush it down before it touched the ground. Athletic, restless, and full of sweet chaos. Linda and Phil were so worried about him itching to always get moving that they brought him to a doctor. Only after the doctor’s advice, “Mrs. Fleck, he is fine,” were his parents assured. They always exhibited confidence in their abilities. Back at the Chicago Bear game, his dad, Philip, reassured the young kid by saying, “Sure, P.J.. I know you are (going to be in the field one day).”

Where did Philip Fleck and Linda meet?

Although there is no information available on how Phil and Linda exchanged paths. But, both of them raised Philip Jr. at Sugar Grove, Illinois. Sugar Grove is a small town with a strong sense of community, with the annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil fest being an important part of the cultural festivities there.

And both Philip and Linda made sure that their kid understood the meaning of community belonging. Growing up in a farm community, Philip was actively involved in these festivities. “Why should you get paid for something the town is going to do for your enjoyment? You need to give your time,” Philip Sr. would tell PJ.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What ethnicity are P.J. Fleck’s parents? / What is the ethnicity of P.J. Fleck’s parents?

There is no information available regarding Philip and Linda’s ethnicity. But both of them spent a large chunk of their time at Sugar Grove, Illinois, since PJ spent most of his youth at the small town. For vacations, they would take a trip to Wisconsin. Their usual spot? To St. Germaine or Lake Geneva. Philip Jr. loved the outdoors. Be it to the waters. surfing, jet skiing, or spotting bald eagles in the open sky.

Inside P.J. Fleck’s relationship with his parents

The Minnesota HC coach shares a beautiful bond with his parents. Linda often sends her son notes, like when he was a kid, dreaming big. Not just in athletics, he excelled in academics and art—to his parents’ delight and surprise. “It’s so hard to explain, it’s a gift. He would never, ever not try to do something,” Linda recalls. It’s been a proud journey for her and Philip to see their son achieve so much, so big, etching his name into Minnesota’s coaching roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And every chapter in Fleck’s life has been a cherished memory for the couple. “I remember crying for kindergarten, crying when he graduated 8th grade, crying for her high school, and crying when his college career was over, but this is a whole different feel,” as Linda Fleck put it reminiscently. “It’s like, “Oh my gosh, there’s no words….that’s our little boy from Sugar Grove.”

And after all these years, Fleck’s been the same. The charisma and the energy keep on spilling onto others. As his favourite saying goes, “Too small, too short, too young, too inexperienced– there are a lot of things and a lot of people telling you you can’t do things.”