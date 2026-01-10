Who Are Pat Coogan’s Parents? All About His Father Michael Coogan and Mother Mary Beth

As Indiana and Oregon get ready to face off for the second time this season, most of the spotlight is on the star quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. But let’s not forget the position where every single play starts: center. For Indiana, that person is Pat Coogan.

Coogan anchors the Hoosiers’ offensive line and brings plenty of experience with him. He previously played at Notre Dame from 2021 to 2024, where he emerged as a respected leader and gained national attention for his fiery pregame speeches that regularly went viral. He transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season and wasted no time making an impact.

From day one, Coogan became a key voice on the offense. He served as a game captain in every matchup this season. His teammates and coaches often refer to him as the “heart and soul” and the “voice” of the unit. His leadership reached a massive point in the 2026 Rose Bowl, where he won Offensive MVP honors. It made him the first offensive lineman to earn that award since 1944.

Hoosiers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said it best, telling The Herald-Times that Coogan “knows what to say and which buttons to push.” According to tight end Riley Nowakowski, Coogan’s weekly pregame and halftime speeches made the offense want to “run through a wall.”

That kind of leadership doesn’t come out of nowhere. And a lot of it traces back to the people who shaped him most: his parents.

Who is Pat Coogan’s father, Michael Coogan?

Pat Coogan’s football roots run deep, starting with his father, Mike Coogan. Mike is a commercial real estate owner and restaurateur. He also played football at Marist High School. It’s the same school Pat attended. Football has always been part of the family, and so has Notre Dame. The Coogans are lifelong, die-hard Irish fans, which made it a dream come true when Pat suited up for Notre Dame before eventually transferring to Indiana.

“It’s really exciting,” Coogan said when he got recruited to Notre Dame. “I’ve been waiting on this my whole life, I can’t wait.”

At Notre Dame, Coogan’s path wasn’t always straightforward. He initially began his career as an offensive guard before the coaching staff asked him to make the switch to center. That move didn’t last long, though. When injuries started piling up along the offensive line, Coogan worked his way back into the lineup.

The lifelong Irish fan ended up starting 13 games and allowed just eight quarterback pressures.

“We’re an intense football-watching family,” Pat’s father, Mike Coogan, said. “If you watch us in the stands, we are pretty intense in a positive way. It’s intense. If he earns his spot, we’ll just keep ratcheting up that intensity level.”

Who is Pat Coogan’s mother, Mary Beth?

Mary Beth Coogan is Pat Coogan’s mother. And she’s been a constant source of support and motivation throughout his football journey. Pat has often spoken about how much encouragement he receives from her, both on and off the field.

Football runs deep in the Coogan household. The family is deeply involved in Pat’s athletic and academic life, always showing up and backing him every step of the way. Pat also grew up with three siblings, Michael, Megan, and Brigid.

What ethnicity are Pat Coogan’s parents?

Pat Coogan and his family proudly embrace their Irish roots. They’re from Chicago’s South Side. That area is known for its strong Irish heritage, and the Coogans have long been described as a tight-knit Irish-Catholic family. That background also explains their deep, lifelong connection to the Notre Dame football program. It’s more than fandom; it’s part of who they are.

Ireland holds a special place in the family’s heart, too. They consider it their ancestral home, and during a family vacation tied to Pat’s first career start in Dublin, they brought along his grandfather’s ashes. It was a powerful, full-circle moment that blended football, family, and heritage all in one.

Pat Coogan’s Relationship with His Parents

Football has always been a family thing in the Coogan household. They were huge Notre Dame fans long before Pat ever suited up, and he grew up watching Irish games with them.

His dad, Mike, played a hands-on role throughout Pat’s recruiting journey. Mike tagged along on official visits and even spoke to the media about Pat’s work ethic and determination. His parents were also right there with him on an unofficial visit to Michigan, and when Pat finally earned his scholarship offer, the celebration included family and close friends.

That family connection never faded, even during his transfer process. When Curt Cignetti wanted Pat to come to Bloomington, he made a surprise trip to Chicago to sit down with Pat and his father. And one moment still stands out above the rest. When Pat led Notre Dame onto the field carrying the American flag to honor victims of a tragedy, it was a massive moment of pride. Mike later said he had tears in his eyes, calling it a moment the family will never forget.