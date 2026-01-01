Who Are Pete Golding’s Parents? All About His Father Skip Golding and Mother Tena Golding

Ole Miss’ playoff run has come under the watch of Pete Golding. The former Rebels defensive coordinator took over play-calling duties after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, and athletic director Keith Carter chose to promote from within instead of diving into a chaotic coaching search. So far, that decision has paid off. In Golding’s first game as head coach, Ole Miss cruised to a dominant 41–10 win over Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Even before the promotion, Golding had already put his stamp on the program. His defense was flat-out nasty, leading the nation with 52 sacks and 120 tackles for loss, both new school records. The Rebels also ranked near the top nationally, finishing second in FBS in rushing defense (80.5 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense, giving up just 14.4 points a game. Now, with Golding officially in charge, Ole Miss turns its attention to an even bigger challenge: a Sugar Bowl showdown against Georgia.

But behind Golding’s rise and steady leadership stands a strong foundation at home, shaped by his parents, Tena and Skip Golding, who played a major role in molding him as both a coach and a person.

Who is Pete Golding’s father, Skip Golding?

Pete Golding’s football roots trace straight back to his father, Skip Golding. Skip has been involved in the game for a long time, coaching since 1979 with stops at Margaret Green Junior High and East Side High School in Mississippi, as well as a stint at Varnado High School in Louisiana. He’s a Delta State graduate out of Cleveland, Mississippi, where he also played football. Therefore, the sport has always been an integral part of the family’s DNA.

The nickname “Pete” actually came from Skip. Pete’s given name is Stephen Thomas Golding, but as a baby, Skip used to call him “Petey Pie,” and the name stuck. Skip also became somewhat of a cult figure among CFB fans for repeatedly calling into “The Paul Finebaum Show,” usually to defend his son.

In 2021, while Pete was coaching at Alabama, Skip famously called in and admitted it was tough to root for the Crimson Tide because he was a Miami Hurricanes fan. A year later, he was back on the show again, this time firing back at a caller who criticized both Alabama coordinators and took a shot at Pete. It’s safe to say that when it comes to defending his son, Skip Golding has never backed down.

“I’m pissed off, dude,” Legend said. “Every Alabama game, we get off scheme. Our coordinators are sorry as hell. This is the worst set of coordinators that they have had in history.”

Pete’s dad wouldn’t take that disrespect. “Give me his address,” Skip Golding said of Legend during the broadcast. “I’ll meet his ass because I ain’t scared. I’m from South Miami.”

Who is Pete Golding’s mother, Tena Golding?

Pete Golding’s mother, Tena Golding, built an impressive academic career. She retired in 2025 after decades at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. It’s where she served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Her influence played a real role in Pete’s life, and even in his work

In fact, Tena was one of the reasons Pete left Tuscaloosa for the University of Mississippi. Family mattered in that choice, and so did his wife, Carolyn. An Ole Miss graduate, Carolyn’s roots in Oxford helped nudge the move along. Golding has openly stated that her connection to the school was a major factor in her decision a couple of years ago.

Carolyn’s résumé is just as impressive. She earned her accounting degree from Ole Miss in 2007, followed it up with a master’s in taxation in 2008, and then a juris doctor from the School of Law in 2011. In 2024, Pete and Carolyn gave back to the university, donating $100,000 to the Patterson School Building Fund.

Together, the Goldings are raising three kids, two sons, Braxton and Bentley, and a daughter, Bailey.

Why did Pete Golding’s parents get divorced?

Skip and Tena met while attending Delta State, but the two eventually went their separate ways and divorced years ago. They have never made the details behind the split public, and the reasons remain private.

What ethnicity are Pete Golding’s parents?

There isn’t much publicly available information about Pete Golding’s parents’ specific ethnic background. Skip and Tena Golding are American and have deep ties to Louisiana and Mississippi. They met at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, and Pete himself is a Hammond, Louisiana, native. So he has the best of both worlds.

Pete Golding’s relationship with his parents

Pete Golding has stayed close with both of his parents, Skip and Tena Golding, even after their divorce. Skip, in particular, sparked Pete’s love for football at a young age and has always been his loudest supporter. He’s so proud of his son that he’s been famously called into The Paul Finebaum Show more than once just to defend or support him.

One of the most memorable moments came back in 2021. It was right when the Crimson Tide were set to face Miami in the season opener, and Pete was the DC. Skip found himself in a tough spot. He grew up a die-hard Hurricanes fan, and several of his brothers played there. So he called into Finebaum’s show looking for advice on how to handle the Top-15 matchup.

“I’m a born-and-raised Miami Hurricanes fan,” Skip told Finebaum. “My brothers played there. But my baby boy’s the defensive coordinator at Alabama. It’s killing me trying to figure out what to pack in my suitcase.”

After hearing Finebaum out, Skip came to a simple conclusion: family comes first. “I just wanted to call and get your advice,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to wear Alabama stuff.”