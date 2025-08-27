Who Are Peyton Lewis’s Parents? All About Preston Lewis and Sara Lewis

Peyton O’Neil Lewis has shown why he was one of the most talked-about recruits. His freshman year at Tennessee began terribly with shoulder surgery, but by the end of the season, he was stepping up when his team needed him the most. After moving to No. 2 in the late season, he finished with 339 yards and 3 touchdowns on 64 carries. His speed, size, and confidence have drawn a lot of attention; his position coach even called him a “Greek god.”

“Obviously, when you’re a freshman, you see it. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m playing in Neyland,'” Lewis admitted. In his sophomore season, Lewis feels even more geared up for the spotlight. He credits his growth to experience and a better understanding of the offense: “Knowing the offense, knowing the people that are around me and how we play, how they play – I mean, that’s really important.” He brushes off being a freshman, saying, “It’s like now, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re going out there and playing football. I do that every day.’ That’s how I like to see it.”

Who are Peyton Lewis’s parents?

Peyton Lewis is the son of Sara Lewis and Preston Lewis, who have supported him in his athletic and personal goals. He also grew up with two sisters, Samone and Sierra, and family has been an important part of his support system as he pursues success on the football field.

Where did Preston Lewis and Sara Lewis meet?

What is the ethnicity of Peyton Lewis’s parents?

Inside Peyton Lewis’s Relationship with his Parents

Peyton Lewis seems to have a close relationship with his family and football. He often says that Tennessee is more than just a school; it has become his home. “Constant vacations to Knoxville have led my family and I to call Tennessee a second home… The culture is great, and being given the opportunity to play at a high-level program where I already love was a second-to-none decision for me,” Lewis shared.

Lewis has formed a strong bond with running backs coach Jerry Mack and graduate assistant Ashton Walter, describing it as more than a player-coach relationship. “It’s very strong between me and coach Mack, and coach Walter too. We have a very strong relationship, and we talk a lot,” Lewis explained. “Getting over there, him seeing my family again. He loves my family, so, even from the beginning, we just clicked instantly.”