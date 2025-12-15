Who Are R Mason Thomas’s Parents ? Everything To Know About father Harvey Thomas , Mother & Family

Oklahoma will be counting on the return of some important players for its playoff clash with Alabama. One of them is DE R Mason Thomas, who has been the leader of the Sooners’ D-line this season. He’s made a notable mark in his 3 years at Norman, thanks to the support that comes from his home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thomas missed the last 3 games because of a quad injury, but he still leads the OU defense in sacks with 6.5. He has made a name for himself this season, earning AP All-SEC second team and All-SEC first team honors. Thomas has had an eventful career at Norman and is now wrapping up his most prolific season as a Sooner. Here is a look at his family, who have helped him become the star he is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is R Mason Thomas’ father, Harvey Thomas?

R Mason Thomas’ father is Harvey Thomas. He was also a college football player and used to play for Florida. He also played DE, just like his son. However, his career was marred by injuries. Harvey suffered an accident while riding on a moped from class and broke his leg. He won the SEC Championship that year, but missed the Sugar Bowl.

Who is R Mason Thomas’ mother?

There is no public information about R Mason’s mother. But she does have a hand in the DE’s unique name. Thomas told The REF 1400 that his mom simply added the R before his name because her family has a tradition of names beginning with R. At the same time, she personally didn’t want to choose a name with R for her son. To serve both interests, Mason Thomas became R Mason Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is R Mason Thomas’s aunt?

R Mason Thomas has an aunt, called Kisha Talbert, who is Harvey’s sister. Not much is known about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What are R Mason Thomas’ parents’ nationality and ethnicity?

R Mason’s parents are American nationals. R Mason’s dad, Harvey, seems to be a Florida local.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside R Mason Thomas’ Relationship With His Parents

In a way, R Mason Thomas’ career has also mirrored that of his father. He had to wait 2 years to get a start on the OU D-line (Tulane, 2024), since he was riddled with injuries during that time. But he made a mark in that game, hauling in 3 sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

“I waited (for) my time and my opportunity. I played against some good guys to try to get that position, and it is an excellent feeling,’ Harvey told OU Daily.

Thomas has built on that debut over time and is now one of the most important elements of Brent Venables’ front seven. He had a big night against Auburn this year, where he also got in 2 sacks of Jackson Arnold. Thomas’ family came to see him play, but his father couldn’t make it. However, he looked on proudly despite being away,

ADVERTISEMENT

“He kept texting me: ‘He’s not done yet. I can see it,” Kisha Talbert told CBS Sports. “‘There’s something else to give.'”

During the SEC Media Days this season, R Mason Thomas tapped into nostalgia and a special memory he shared with his mom. He wore a pair of sneakers that had the logo of the Grease movie on them. A movie that is almost 50 years old is definitely not something someone of Thomas’ age will voluntarily take to. But R Mason Thomas’ mother thought otherwise. She introduced him to the movies when he was very young. And at that young age, he had fallen in love with it. He told Oklahoma Athletics that he had watched the movie 20 times already.

ADVERTISEMENT

R Mason Thomas will be playing the game of his career when Oklahoma takes on Alabama. His family will definitely be right there with him—in physical or in spirit—to cheer him on for this momentous game. Thomas has finally had the year he’d always wanted, and hopes to end his career on an extremely high note.