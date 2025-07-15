Who Are Rahsul Faison’s Parents? All About His Mother Angela Faison and Father Rahsul Faison Sr

The story of Rahsul Faison has become the type of college football cliffhanger that you just can’t look away from. That’s because Rahsul Faison, the top-rated transfer who tore it up at Utah State a season ago, still hasn’t received word from the NCAA regarding his eligibility for 2025. Faison was a beast in the Mountain West last year, gaining 1,109 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns and displaying that breakaway speed that can turn a game around. No sooner had he struck the portal and pledged to South Carolina than the Gamecocks envisioned Faison becoming a star in an offense that was so badly in need of a proven running back (particularly following Raheim “Rocket” Sanders’ departure to the NFL (LA Chargers) as an undrafted free agent).

Faison’s path to college has been anything but conventional. He began at Marshall (never saw a game), bounced around online courses during the pandemic at Lackawanna, and eventually made a college football presence at Snow College in 2022 and then Utah State. Now, in his sixth year as a senior, Faison requires a special NCAA waiver, a “seventh-year” exemption that’s notoriously difficult to obtain. And through it all, the unwavering support of his parents, Angela Faison and Rahsul Faison Sr., has remained constant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Rahsul Faison’s parents?

Based in Pottstown, PA, Angela and Rahsul Sr. are the hometown heroes every player dreams of having on their side. This is not even a stereotypical eastern Pennsylvania “thanks, Mom and Dad” scenario. Angela and Rahsul Sr. have both developed careers based on giving back to the community. They’ve been Rahsul’s pillars since day one, not merely cheering from the stands but walking each turn of this journey with him, from redshirting Marshall, grinding in junior college, to ultimately becoming the man at Utah State.

AD

Who is Rahsul Faison’s father, Rahsul Faison Sr?

Rahsul Sr. is the one who encouraged him to be different, to stand out, to think that even if his tale didn’t take the conventional path, it was still worth writing about. “That felt really good having him by my side and just showing him everything, so it was great to be able to have some success running the ball this (past) weekend in front of him,” Faison said during an interview last year with The Herald Journal.

Through most of Rahsul’s life, his father was in jail, missing the big and little moments that create a connection between father and son. Yet those telephone calls and earned moments together molded Rahsul into the man he is today, giving him his drive and determination on and off the field. For Rahsul Faison, the game against Utah carried added significance. He delivered a strong performance on the field, but what stood out more was his father being in the stands. It was his first time he had been able to watch his son play in person since he was a child. His dad was in Philadelphia last year to watch a late morning or early afternoon battle with Temple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Rahsul Faison’s mother, Angela Faison?

According to Faison, his mom, Angela, is the rock, the one who showed him grace under pressure. When he was questioning himself or questioning whether all of the transferring and disappointments were worth it, Angela’s words would ground him. She’s always been practical and centered, telling him to “be where your feet are,” something he adheres to now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Rahsul Faison’s parents?

The Faisons are from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and they’re American to the core, born and raised in a close-knit town where everyone knows each other, and family is more than just something you’re named. Both of Rahsul’s parents, Angela Faison and Rahsul Faison Sr., are firmly African American, and their heritage traces deep into that culture of strength and resilience that you find so prevalent in Black communities.

As of now, the NCAA has yet to rule on Rahsul Faison’s request for a seventh year of eligibility. Time is ticking, and whatever the final ruling is, the legacy of Rahsul Faison isn’t just about how many yards he runs; it’s about how far he’s come.