Who Are Rico Flores Jr.’s Parents? All About His Strong Upbringing With Mother Erin Floria

There’s something you notice pretty quickly when you start following college football receivers like Rico Flores Jr. At 6’1” and around 200 pounds, he’s got the size, the hands, and the route-running sharpness that every quarterback would love to see lined up wide. Starting his college career at Notre Dame, he flashed his skills early, but after just one season, he decided to make a move to UCLA for what he calls a “better situation.” Notre Dame snagged him, and as a freshman, he became one of the Irish’s go-to receivers, putting up 27 catches for 392 yards, plus his first touchdown. This guy didn’t just sneak onto the depth chart; he kicked the door down, snagging a starting spot at receiver for the Bruins.

He exploded in simulated 2025 action with jaw-dropping stats: two touchdowns, four catches, and 179 yards in a single game, including a wild 94-yard bomb. What sets Rico apart? His confidence is sky-high, and his work ethic matches. He brings a veteran presence that elevates everyone around him, and UCLA coaches have been quick to praise just how mature and hungry he is for greatness. The move to UCLA wasn’t just about football. It was about comfort, family, and finding a place where Rico could thrive as both a player and a person. That family connection is the real X-factor. Rico’s parents helped him weigh the pros and cons, check out the new campus, and even coach him through tough conversations.

Who are Rico Flores Jr.’s parents?

A young kid growing up in North Highlands, just outside Sacramento, a neighborhood where trouble was always nearby and hope sometimes felt far away. That’s the real beginning of Rico Flores Jr.’s story. Instead of growing up with that classic two-parent household, Rico’s world revolved around his mom, Erin Floria. His father wasn’t part of the picture for most of his life.

Erin juggled the tough realities of single parenthood and long workdays as a healthcare provider with raising Rico and his younger sister, CC. Erin made it her mission to keep her family anchored. She drove Rico across town to Folsom High (in a better school district), did the behind-the-scenes money magic to keep her son in cleats and training sessions, and always made sure he knew what was right.

Who is Rico Flores Jr.’s father?

Rico Flores Jr. never really knew his dad; he was out of the picture. But every memory he holds close is of his mom, hustling, loving, and making impossible things happen.

Who is Rico Flores Jr.’s mother, Erin Floria?

While gunshots and sirens echoed outside, inside Rico’s home, Erin Floria was crafting a different reality for her children. She worked long, demanding hours as a healthcare worker for adults with special needs, often sacrificing sleep and personal time to keep her family’s dreams alive. She wasn’t content to simply keep Rico out of trouble; she wanted him to thrive.

Erin’s relentless energy got Rico to early-morning workouts, late-night film sessions, and practices that might’ve broken other kids or parents. She sought out mentors and coaches to challenge and uplift her son when she couldn’t be there in person. Ultimately, Rico’s confidence and work ethic are echoes of his mother’s faith and determination. He’s always carried his mother’s sacrifices with him. Whether it’s earning college offers, starring at Notre Dame, or setting new bars at UCLA.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Rico Flores Jr.’s parents?

Born and raised in the tough neighborhoods just outside Sacramento, Rico’s background reflects a classic American tale, shaped by diversity and grit. Rico and his mother, Erin Floria, are both proudly American by nationality; Rico was born in California, and his mom has been his backbone and guiding star throughout his life stateside.

The ‘Flores’ surname, as well as how Rico talks about his upbringing, points to his Spanish/Latino origin, which is woven through family gatherings, community, and that relentless “never quit” spirit you see every time he steps on the field. Whether it was North Highlands’ unique mix of cultures or the challenges he watched his family overcome, Rico never lost sight of where he came from.

Rico Flores Jr.’s bond with his mother, Erin Floria

“She stuck by my side. She was someone that I always had to be there,” Flores said of his mother. “I could come home, and I could see my mom. I know I didn’t have a father, so she filled that role as well.” It’s really difficult for a parent to fill the role of both a mother and a father. So it was Erin who filled every role. She wasn’t just the disciplinarian or the one cheering from the sidelines. She was the rock, and their relationship became a partnership. Erin hustled through early mornings and long commutes. She enrolled Rico in better schools and found mentors who could help him grow as both a person and a player.

She was his biggest fan and his firmest guide, never letting the hard times define their future. That sense of security and love is woven into everything he’s accomplished, on and off the field. Rico’s suggestion to the younger generations also turns a lot of heads. “Don’t give up and don’t get too comfortable with the position you’re in. Someone else across the world is training harder than you. When you’re sleeping, they’re up, and my mom told me that when I was little. You’re a fresh can of paint when you get somewhere, so you’ve got to show them who you are and what you’re made of,” Flores said.