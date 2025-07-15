Who are Roman Hemby’s Parents? All About his Mother Charleena Hemby and Father Elwood Hemby

Back during Maryland’s 2023 spring exit meetings, head coach Michael Locksley posed a powerful question to every player: What would you sacrifice to help this team become a championship contender? One answer stood out above the rest, and it came from redshirt junior RB Roman Hemby. Those close to the program weren’t surprised. Hemby had already built a reputation as a selfless leader and high-character teammate. And his track record speaks for itself.

In 2022, Hemby earned Academic All-B1G honors while making serious noise on the field, racking up 1,287 yards from scrimmage, third-most among all FBS freshmen. And scoring 10 rushing touchdowns, the second-highest total ever by a Maryland freshman. Then, a year later, in 2023, he posted the highest GPA on the football team and earned Academic All-District recognition. Off the field, the Edgewood, Maryland native gives back through his annual youth football camp. “We talk about Roman the football player, but Roman the person, Roman the Maryland Terp representative, is an unbelievable guy,” said Locksley. “Roman Hemby is the real deal as a person. Kudos to his mom and dad [for] the job they’ve done [as parents].” It’s evident that his upbringing earned him the ‘real deal’ tag. Let’s delve deeper into his background…

Who are Roman Hemby’s parents?

Behind Roman Hemby’s rise is a rock-solid foundation: his parents, Elwood and Charleena Hemby. Living in Aberdeen, Maryland, they routinely made the 45-minute drive to Middle River so Roman could be part of a top-tier youth football program. They weren’t just chauffeurs; they were his biggest supporters. “My father, he dedicated a lot to getting me to practice and things like that,” shared Roman. “My mother, she was the watergirl for my team growing up, so she would always keep me on track.” Their commitment wasn’t part-time; it was a full-time investment in his future.

The Hemby household is full of athletes and love; six children, all bonded by family and football. Roman, the youngest, shares a tight connection with his older brother Ky’el Hemby, a former Southern Miss defensive back. Though four years apart, the two developed an unbreakable bond. “Every move I made was sort of just kind of making sure I make it at the best ability to kind of give him just a good role model,” said Ky’el. Roman modeled much of his game after Ky’el, from playing both sides of the ball to embracing a relentless mindset. “Honestly, I just feel like he picked up a dog mentality,” Ky’el added. From scoring five-touchdown games at 12 to standing out like a seasoned veteran, Roman was always different, and it all started with the unwavering love and sacrifice of Elwood and Charleena.

Who is Roman Hemby’s father, Elwood Hemby?

Elwood Hemby didn’t just preach commitment, he lived it. After grinding through 13- or 14-hour shifts, he’d head straight to the football field to support his children. For him, preparation wasn’t optional; it was everything. “If you miss anything, don’t miss practice because that’s your preparation. Everything you do in practice is displayed in the game,” recalled Ky’el. Even if traffic slowed them, they always showed up. That standard became the Hemby way, and Roman carries it with him every time he steps onto the field.

As Roman sprints out of the tunnel, his final thought is always family. “They’re always there to see me play,” he said. “So it’s kind of like sharing a part of myself with them, and them inviting me in. Just loving me unconditionally.” While he’s earned B1G Freshman of the Week honors and turned heads with his performance, Roman’s focus isn’t just on the NFL; it’s on his degree, his growth, and the values that shaped him. When asked what people might not know about him, he smiled and said, “Tying that back into family, I’m the youngest of six. So I’ve had a funny life experience up until this point. I wasn’t really a kid my whole life, and it’s kind of funny to hear that because I’m only 20 years old.” Really impressive.

Who is Roman Hemby’s mother, Charleena Hemby?

Roman Hemby’s drive, discipline, and humility can be traced straight back to his roots, especially his mother, Charleena Hemby. A constant presence in his life, Charleena did more than just support from the sidelines. She was right there in the action. Known as the ‘watergirl’ on Roman’s youth football teams, she made sure he stayed on track both on and off the field. Her energy and devotion helped fuel Roman’s early love for the game, and her steady encouragement never wavered. For Hemby, her sacrifices laid the foundation. She wasn’t just a mom; she was part of his team.

That work ethic also ran through the family tree. Roman’s grandmother, Charlene Cohen, became a quiet but powerful force in his life. Though she never attended a game, too worried about watching him take a hit, she never stopped cheering him on. “She never came to a game, but she was always cheering me on and she had my back through everything,” said Roman. “Growing up, she instilled in me the importance of doing my job and being a hard worker.” So, alongside his soft-spoken, dependable father, Roman was raised by strong women who taught him resilience, purpose, and how to lead without shouting.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Roman Hemby’s parents?

Roman Hemby’s story is rooted in strength, shaped by tradition, and powered by family. His journey reflects the values and pride of his African-American heritage. While the detailed lineage of his parents, Charleena and Elwood Hemby, isn’t publicly documented, their influence speaks volumes. From the long work hours to the water bottles on the sidelines, they built a foundation on grit and loyalty.

Roman’s grandmother, Charlene Cohen, added another layer, teaching him the quiet power of hard work and the importance of doing your job, even when no one’s watching. Together, this family represents more than just support; they represent a legacy. Roman carries that legacy with him every time he laces up, grounded by American roots and lifted by African-American resilience.