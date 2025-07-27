Who are Sherrone Moore’s Parents? All about Debra Moore and Michael Moore

Sherrone Moore is currently taking on the mammoth task of reinstating the blueblood status of Michigan. Suddenly thrust into this high-stakes role, the HC has now built a name for himself as the Wolverines’ leader. It’s been a long journey for the Kansas native, whose parents look on proudly at how far he’s come and the things he’s achieved. “I take pride in putting family first,” Moore said during his Oklahoma career, which shows how close he is to his family. Here’s a look at Sherrone Moore’s parents.

Who are Sherrone Moore’s parents?

The Wolverines HC is the son of Debra and Michael Moore, who welcomed him in 1986. They both come from military backgrounds. After his commendable years of service, Michael Moore retired as a master sergeant. Debra Moore had a long career in medicine and has now retired as a nurse. The Kornack Wolverine Report mentioned that Sherrone regarded his parents to be “strict but not too strict.” Moore also stated that, “They really impacted my life and coaching and everything.”

Sherrone Moore’s father was an athlete himself, and that’s a big reason why he got into sports. Michael used to play soccer and also took up boxing. Those athletic leanings also manifested in Sherrone, who played basketball in Kansas’ Derby High School before switching to football. All of that has paid off in great returns, with Sherrone Moore now leading a marquee football program for the second time in his life.

What ethnicity are Sherrone Moore’s parents?

Debra and Michael Moore had an interesting journey before Sherrone Moore. They are actually from Trinidad and Tobago and immigrated to the USA. Afterward, Michael joined the US Military. All members of the family are US citizens. Sherrone Moore was brought up in a number of places. He moved from New Jersey to Kansas in his seventh grade, from where he charted his football career. The move was also primarily to be close to Michael, who then worked in California.

Inside Sherrone Moore’s relationship with his parents

Growing up, Michael’s profession used to keep him away from Sherrone. This persisted even during the time Moore graduated from high school. Michael accepted a job in Iraq as a field manager for an oil company during this time. But distance has not affected the father-son relationship. “When we were in living in Kansas, I got to see my dad every. The two of us were really close,” the HC told SoonerSports, during his playing career. “My dad told me when it’s your time to always step up and take action, take action, and do what you have to do.”

Sherrone Moore shares a cordial and fun relationship with Debra. After an emphatic win over Penn State, the then-Michigan OC let his emotions take control. He was so happy that he cried and let loose a few curse words. But Debra would have none of it and called up her son right afterwards. Moore said he even got a scolding from his grandmother for his unsavory language.

When Sherrone Moore was honored as a Broyles Award finalist, he made sure to remember his parents. “My mom and dad… both people that have helped mold me and shaped me and helped me get to this place today then,” he told the audience. Now, at a pivotal point in his career, his loving family and parents will surely be backing him up, and hoping for his success in the season.