Who Are Taylen Green’s Parents? Meet the Family of Arkansas QB

Taylen Green, standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, is a dual-threat quarterback known for his elite athleticism and explosive playmaking ability. Born in Lewisville, Texas, Green first gained national attention at Lewisville High School, where he became one of the most promising quarterbacks in the state. During his senior season, Green passed for over 2431 yards, accounting for 22 total touchdowns. His performance earned him a three-star rating from 247Sports and ESPN, and he was ranked the No. 20 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

After high school, Green committed to Boise State University, where he redshirted in 2021 and quickly climbed the depth chart. In 2022, he broke out as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while rushing for an additional 586 yards and 10 scores. His performance earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors. He didn’t just stop with one win; he followed that with another strong campaign in 2023, helping the Broncos win the Mountain West Championship and earning MVP honors in the title game after a commanding performance against UNLV. He also led Boise State to a victory over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl in 2022.

In 2024, Green transferred to the University of Arkansas, where he will compete in the SEC—college football’s most competitive conference. Green is expected to make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks. With a rare blend of size and athleticism and a growing list of accolades, Taylen Green is poised to become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football.

Who Are Taylen Green’s Parents? What Do They Do?

Taylen Green is the proud son of Quinten and Latrice Green, a family unit that has played a foundational role in his athletic and personal journey. Growing up in Lewisville, Texas, Taylen was nurtured in a home where faith and family values were paramount. Quinten Green, Taylen’s father, has been a constant and vocal supporter throughout his son’s football career. Beyond offering encouragement at home, Quinten has actively participated in interviews and discussions, highlighting Taylen’s growth as an athlete, providing insight into his son’s performance.

While specific professional details about Quinten and Latrice are not publicly disclosed, their presence and support clearly create a stable foundation for Taylen. Latrice Green, Taylen’s mother, has been equally integral, fostering an environment where Taylen’s faith and athletic aspirations could thrive. Together, they have guided him to not only pursue excellence on the field but also to maintain perspective through his strong morals and beliefs.

Does Taylen Green Have Any Siblings?

Taylen Green is part of a closely knit family that includes two sisters: Nyah and Keira. Nyah, his older sister, is a remarkable athlete in her own right, having played college basketball and currently attending Duke University, where she majors in visual and media studies. Before transferring to Duke, Nyah played for Louisville, demonstrating her own drive and talent in collegiate sports. Her journey mirrors Taylen’s in many ways — a dedication to both academics and athletics, and the willingness to push herself at the highest levels.

Keira, the youngest sibling, was born in 2012, completing the Green family trio of children. The bond between Taylen and his sisters reflects a family culture of mutual support, encouragement, and athletic excellence.

What is Taylen Green’s Parents’ Nationality?

Taylen Green was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, USA, a community known for its competitive high school sports programs and supportive families. While detailed information about the nationality of his parents, Quinten and Latrice Green, is not publicly available, it is reasonable to conclude that they are American nationals given their long-term residence and family roots in the United States.

Taylen Green’s story is much more than just about athletic prowess. From his early days at Lewisville High School, where he developed his skills and earned national recognition, to his breakout performances at Boise State and exciting prospects at Arkansas, Taylen exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete grounded in purpose. His parents, Quinten and Latrice, serve as the backbone of his journey, while his siblings add to the family’s strong athletic tradition. As Taylen continues to grow and face new challenges at the collegiate level, his foundation of family love and faith will no doubt remain a source of strength.