Who Are Tennessee Vols’ Top-Rated Players in EA Sports College Football 26?

With EA Sports CFB 26 dropping soon, the spotlight has shifted from teams to the stars on the field. After unveiling the top squads last week, EA has now revealed the top offensive and defensive players in the game, including overall top 10s and the best at each position group. For Tennessee football fans, it’s game time. The Vols’ top-rated players are now official, adding extra hype ahead of the early access launch on July 7 and the full release on July 10. So, this is one of the final reveals before fans finally get their hands on the game.

The Volunteers are flexing elite talent in EA Sports College Football 26, with Jermod McCoy leading the charge. Clocking in at a 94 overall, McCoy isn’t just the top Vol—he’s the highest-rated CB in the entire game. After transferring from Oregon State, the breakout star racked up 44 tackles and nine pass breakups in just one season at Tennessee. On top of it, he’s now widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Offensively, tight end Miles Kitselman grabs a 90 overall, which shows just how far he’s come since he transferred from Alabama. Kitselman hauled in 22 catches and four touchdowns last season, including a standout performance against Kentucky with 6 grabs for 97 yards. He even punched in a rushing score against Georgia. Joshua Josephs (89 overall) joins him in the trenches, wrecking games off the edge as he posted 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season while lining up opposite of James Pearce.

Rounding out Tennessee’s top-rated crew are ATH Boo Carter (87), CB Rickey Gibson III (87), and RB Star Thomas (87). Carter was a spark plug as a freshman on defense and special teams and will now see snaps on offense. On the flip side, Gibson quietly became a reliable cover man, pairing well with McCoy. Also, Thomas—after stops at JUCO, New Mexico State, and Duke—brings versatility and toughness, tallying over 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2024. So, from defense to offense, Tennessee’s virtual roster is stacked and ready to make noise. While Vols’ athletes are making headlines in the EA Sports rankings, several offensive stars from other top programs are also turning heads.

Excluding Tennessee, players from other teams

EA Sports College Football 26 isn’t just shining the spotlight on Tennessee — top offensive talent spreads across the country. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith leads the entire pack with a near-perfect 98 overall rating, making him the highest-rated offensive player in the game. Right behind him, Alabama’s electric wideout Ryan Williams comes in at a 95 overall and shows why he’s one of the most feared targets in the country.

Alabama showcases its offensive firepower with two players in the top 10, as dominant left tackle Kadyn Proctor joins Ryan Williams, both earning a 94 overall rating. Meanwhile, PSU claims serious ground game credibility with Nicholas Singleton (93 OVR) leading the backfield and Drew Allar (92 OVR) commanding the pocket. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love is another standout, topping the RB rankings with a 95 overall.

At tight end, Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers surprisingly claims the top spot at 93 overall, edging out Georgia’s Oscar Delp and Ohio State’s Max Klare. On top of that, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Texas A&M’s Ar’maj Reed-Adams bolster elite offensive lines, dominating the trenches with power and precision. So, it’s a loaded field — and while Tennessee shines, it’s clear the race for offensive supremacy is just as fierce as ever across the Power Five.