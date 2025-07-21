Who Are Terry Bussey’s Parents? All About His Father And Mother Nanette Bussey

WR Terry Bussey has gained limelight in his freshman season, and for the right reasons. In 2024, the freshman Aggie appeared in 12 games, caught 17 passes for 216 yards, and added 97 rushing yards with two touchdowns. He caught the eyes of the fans for his outstanding performance, averaging 12.7 yards per catch, and topped that with a 65-yard touchdown that had fans buzzing.

Well, that season was nothing short of electric, and it wasn’t just numbers; it was about the start he got in his college football career. His high school dominance was next level, and since he got the right stage, it just improved. And through it all, his family, the tragedy he went through, kept him grounded, fueled, and focused.

Who are Terry Bussey’s parents?

Terry Bussey had a very traumatic childhood. He was raised by his mother, Nanette Bussey, in Timpson, Texas. There is no mention of his father on any public platform. During an interview, Terry spoke about his mother’s contributions in his life and also gave an update on his father, saying, “He was never in the picture.” Nanette was a single mother, juggling multiple jobs. Starting from teaching at Head Start to working at Pilgrims, to supporting Terry and his two sisters, TyKuirra and ShyKuirra.

Terry’s training started early as his mother instilled discipline into his life. He was inseparable from his mother and slept in her room until he was 13. The tight bond between mom and son is woven into every part of Terry’s story, on and off the field.

Who is Terry Bussey’s father?

There is information available on Terry Bussey’s father, not even his name. From how Terry has spoken about him, it looks like the absence is quite long. No name, no backstory, not even a mention of visits or involvement in childhood.

Who is Terry Bussey’s mother?

Terry Bussey’s mother, Nanette Bussey, was a pillar in his life. From being a Head Start teacher, a Dollar General employee, and a caregiver, she wore every hat to give her children the best possible life. When Terry was a kid, she had him, TyKuirra, and ShyKuirra waking up early, keeping to schedule, and grounded.

Then in fifth grade, Terry’s world went sideways: Nanette suffered complications from diabetes and passed away from a stroke on March 24, 2021, when Terry was just 14. That loss fractured his home. TyKuirra and ShyKuirra moved into separate guardianships, but it also triggered a pattern of resilience.

His oldest sister, TyKuirra, moved in with her boyfriend; ShyKuirra stayed with relatives. Terry stayed with Timpson High’s principal, Jerrod Campbell, during the week and with TyKuirra on weekends. That arrangement gave him structure and stability during a chaotic time. Believe it or not, tragedy hit yet again when TyKuirra was shot and killed in October 2021, just seven months after their mom passed.

Terry, then only 15, had now lost both his mother and older sister. It would have been a terrible experience for a kid. But he kept going, the community rallied around him, and he doubled down on his faith, football, school, and family.

He stayed with the Campbells full-time after TyKuirra’s death, and because of that structure, he credits them, his late mom, and his remaining sister, for who he is. His bond with ShyKuirra is especially tight. She was by his side the day he announced his commitment to Texas A&M, and he describes her as someone who gets him like no one else.

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Terry Bussey’s parents?

Both Terry and Nanette Bussey were in the US and are African-American. Meanwhile, there is no indication of immigrant heritage or foreign citizenship. Hence, it’s safe to say that their roots are Southern.