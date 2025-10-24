Who Are the Announcers for Texas A&M vs LSU Week 9 Football Game?

Two ranked teams, two different stories. Texas A&M opened the season 7-0 for the first time since 1994. LSU (5-2) has lost twice in the last three weeks. The Aggies are the final undefeated team remaining in the SEC, which includes four straight wins to start conference play. The Tigers lost to No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Vanderbilt, and a third loss would likely eliminate them from College Football Playoff consideration. Truly a high-stakes matchup.

When fans tune into ESPN on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT, they will hear the familiar voice of Chris Fowler. He will handle play-by-play duties, and Kirk Herbstreit will provide color commentary. Alongside them, bringing all instant reports from the sidelines will be Holly Rowe. The experienced trio will add the much-needed flavor for the fans in this exciting game.

Fowler with 25 years of experience in hosting college GameDay broadcasts, plus doing play-by-play for the ABC Saturday Night Football package since 2014. Before joining ESPN, he served multiple roles. For nearly two years at KCNC-TV, then the NBC affiliate in Denver, Fowler worked as a production assistant, a producer/writer, and a sports reporter. Not to forget, the 63-year-old was a radio host covering high school sports for the Rocky Mountain News. His career and journey got the recognition with a nomination for the 2024 Sports Emmy.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl Media Day Dec 30, 2023 Pasadena, CA, USA ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler during Rose Bowl media day at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20231230_ams_al2_0221

Kirk Herbstreit joins Fowler as the color commentator for this marquee clash. Before analyzing games, he terrorized defenses in his QB days with Ohio State. The 1992 MVP brings in the player’s point of view while breaking down any film. Also, adding to his list of accolades as a player, Herbstreit has won five Sports Emmy Awards, making him the most decorated on-air commentator in ESPN history. Even Holly Rowe is an Emmy Award winner.

Rowe has a degree in journalism from the University of Utah and has completed more than 25 years at ESPN. She is the lead sideline reporter for ESPN’s Saturday Night Football coverage, including the College Football Playoff. In 2022, Rowe won the 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Reporter. Once again, a solid cast for a solid matchup.

Aggies look to stay perfect in Death Valley showdown

Texas A&M enters Saturday’s clash as 2.5-point favorites, tipped to be a defensive battle. Coming into week 9, the Aggies are ranked 6th in Offensive SP+ and 30th in success rate (46.9%). Their defense under coordinator Jay Bateman has developed to be one of the more dependable units in the SEC, ranking 22nd in Defensive SP+ and 16th nationally in defensive success rate (35.6%). Even their QB is a dual threat for any team.

Marcel Reed is throwing for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 61.9% completion rate and 14.2 yards per completion through seven starts. He also became the second-fastest Aggies QB to achieve 4000 career total offensive yards. His partnership with receiver Mario Craver has been lethal. With Craver pitching in with 674 receiving yards to lead the Aggies throughout the season. On the other hand, LSU quarterback has struggled to meet preseason Heisman Trophy projections.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garrett Nussmeier completed just 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. His underperformance has limited LSU’s offensive options and effectiveness. Also, the offensive line has failed to provide adequate protection. The Tigers’ offense ranks 14th in the SEC, averaging just 27.0 points per game. Plus, left tackle Tyree Adams suffered an injury that could keep him out multiple games, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. The Tigers rank No. 15 in the SEC in rushing offense at 112.9 yards per game, and have a tough test with Texas A&M’s highly-rated defense.