Who Are the Announcers for Alabama vs South Carolina Week 9 Football Game?

Alabama enters Columbia on Saturday looking to extend its run of 6 unbeaten games. Meanwhile, South Carolina will look to salvage their season in the aftermath of a disappointing end to their playoff chance with two back-to-back defeats. Elevating the experience as fans tune in at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 26, 2025, ESPN announced one of its best crews as the announcers of the game.

All the fans out there should brace themselves for the “TESS Effect” as Joe Tessitore takes on play-by-play duties. Joining him are Jesse Palmer and Katie George from the sidelines. The trio rated among the best in ESPN would surely make the game one to remember.

Joe Tessitore is one of ESPN and ABC’s most experienced and versatile sportscasters. After graduating from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management in 1993, he launched his career in broadcasting. Since joining ESPN in 20002 has covered a range of sports. Joe was a Monday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster in 2018–2019.

He was a part of the 2016 Broadcast Team of the Year by Sports Illustrated. His passionate, energetic, and theatrical style of announcing amplifies big moments, enhancing the viewing experience. He became a household name with his “Texas is back, folks!” during the famous Longhorns victory over Notre Dame in 2016.

Jesse Palmer completes the studio lineup with his color commentary. A former player for the Gators, Jesse played for a host of NFL teams before joining ESPN as an analyst in 2007.​ He brings the unique perspective of a player while entertaining fans with his quick analysis of plays. All while serving as the lead analyst for the SEC Network alongside Brent Musburger starting in 2014. He, along with Tessitore, forms one of the most recognised pairs in College football broadcasting.

Joining them from the sidelines is Katie George. George is a former model and a 2015 ACC player of the year for her stellar performance in volleyball at her alma mater, the University of Louisville. Katie worked as a sports anchor and reporter at WDRB and served as the Milwaukee Bucks’ sideline reporter for the 2018-19 season before joining ESPN/ABC as a sideline reporter. She received an Emmy for her contribution to the SEC on ABC college football coverage in 2025. Meanwhile, she has also featured in 5 NFL games this season.

Simpson’s Efficiency vs. Sellers’ Uncertainty

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is one of the favourites for this year’s Heisman Trophy. He has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception. The Crimson Tide’s passing attack ranks 12th nationally with 297.1 yards per game, led by receiver Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams. Alabama’s balanced offense has decimated anyone in its way. South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers presents a stark contrast, with a faltering offense struggling under pressure. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks rank dead last in the SEC in scoring.

Alabama’s defense ranks third nationally in red zone defense. The Tide’s pass rush has generated 13 sacks, while allowing less than 50% third-down conversion. South Carolina’s defense ranks 36th nationally overall but struggles against big teams. More so, in the secondary, where cornerback DQ Smith leads with 38 tackles without proper support. When South Carolina faced ranked opponents like LSU and Vanderbilt, the secondary broke down under pressure, a weakness Simpson will look to exploit.

All in all, this is an SEC matchup with serious playoff and conference implications. Will Alabama continue its run? Will South Carolina be able to stop Simpson? Or is there any other twist to come? Tune in on 26th October live on ESPN+ and the ABC for the live coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.