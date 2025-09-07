Who are the Announcers for Army vs Kansas State Week 2 College Football Game?

During the first two weeks, Kansas State hasn’t exactly appeared to be a Big 12 contender. After the defeat to Iowa State in Dublin, fans were questioning whether this team could turn things around. Even though the Black Knights just suffered a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Tarleton State, you can be sure they’ll bring the physical ground game when they play the Army in Manhattan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the meantime, the Wildcats are attempting to set up an offensive system and show that the Iowa trip was only an early-season setback. The fact that the Army has defeated Kansas State twice before, in 1966 and 1987, doesn’t help either.

Roy Philpott, who has plenty of experience behind the mic, will be on the play-by-play call on Saturday night. He joined ESPN in 2013 and has covered a wide range of topics, including baseball, basketball, college football, and even the UFL. Before that, he was heavily involved in the South Carolina sports scene, hosting on local radio, managing team websites for Fox Sports, and calling high school and college games. Philpott, a Clemson graduate who achieved nearly everything, now resides in Greenville but never stops bringing his Clemson athletic roots with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He will be joined by Louis Riddick, who Monday Night Football fans will probably recognize right away. After a successful stint as a defensive back in the NFL in the 1990s, Riddick advanced to front-office and scouting positions with Philadelphia and Washington. With the same keen insight that has landed him interviews for NFL general manager positions, he has been analyzing both the college and professional game for years at ESPN. His insight as a player, executive, and broadcaster will help fans gain a deeper understanding of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kansas State hosts Army on Fort Riley Day with both teams seeking redemption

Although Kansas State is currently 1-1, things haven’t exactly gone as planned. After a difficult defeat to Iowa State on a trip to Ireland, FCS North Dakota was defeated at home by a last-minute touchdown from Avery Johnson. Though the defense gave up too much and consistency has been a problem, Johnson’s arm looked good with 318 yards and three touchdowns. The matchup now has extra weight because the Army will be in town on Fort Riley Day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Army is in pain after losing to Tarleton State in double overtime after allowing a 14-point lead to slip away in the second half. Despite trailing quarterback Dewayne Coleman by nearly 300 rushing yards, their ground game ultimately failed them due to missed field goals. Following a 12-win season in 2024, that is a gut punch, and now the Black Knights have to hit the road for the first of seven away games this autumn.

Given Kansas State’s close ties to Fort Riley, Saturday’s events will include flyovers, ceremonies, and even a halftime howitzer blast. Both teams have shown mutual respect, not only for their football skills but also for their military ties. Both squads have something to prove. The Army wants to recover and prove that last week was only a slip-up, while Kansas State aims to demonstrate that it can truly emerge as a Big 12 contender.