Who Are the Announcers for Auburn vs Baylor Week 1 Football Game?

Now that the offseason wait is over, Waco’s Friday night is going to be a fiery one as Auburn rolls into McLane Stadium to play against Baylor under the nightlights. Both teams have a lot to prove: Dave Aranda‘s Bears are hungry after the loss in the Texas Bowl last season, and Hugh Freeze’s Tigers are hoping to bounce back from last year’s 5-7 no-bowl season.

“They’re coming in very confident in who they are and returning a lot of key players,” Hugh Freeze said, admitting that the game against Baylor won’t be an easy one. With eight consecutive season-opening wins, Auburn has history on its side, but Freeze and his team are gearing up. “Our kids are excited, and our fans are… I like our team, I like where we’re headed, and this will be a great test for us,” he said.

In Waco, Friday night matters not only for Auburn and Baylor but also for the broadcast booth. Auburn football’s 133rd season begins on August 29, 7 p.m. CT on FOX, with Robert Griffin III making his FOX debut, Alexa Landestoy working the sidelines, and Jason Benetti on the call. “This opportunity with FOX Sports represents the perfect intersection of my two greatest passions—football and storytelling,” Griffin said. It sounds like the former Washington QB is ready for his transition from highlight reels to storytelling behind the mic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“My goal is to bring that authentic perspective to every broadcast, helping fans understand not just what’s happening on the field, but why it matters,” RG 3 explained. Big stages are not new to Jason Benetti; fans absolutely love the veteran play-by-play voice’s witty banter. He has been an analyst for everything from MLB to the UFL. He covered almost every sport that existed as the White Sox’s voice for years before going full-time to FOX in 2022. He has previously worked with ESPN, NBC, and Westwood One.

Joining Benetti and RG3 is Alexa Landestoy, who played soccer in the Elite Clubs National League until she tore both ACLs in a span of 10 months. She is now bringing her energy to the national stage from off the field. Alexa is a native Californian who was raised with Friday night lights in her blood. She spent her childhood on the sidelines of high school games cheering on her uncle, Jim Benkert’s teams, and that comfort around the field has carried straight into her career. Landestoy has an eye for holding viewers’ attention through her sideline reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Joel Klatt leans towards Baylor in the season opener

Waco’s Friday night has every element of an exciting season opener. Baylor is coming off a six-game run to close out last year before losing in the Texas Bowl, while Auburn is coming in after another 5-7 blunder. As Joel Klatt put it, “So you’ve got Hugh Freeze in Auburn, 2.5-point favorites on the road at Baylor coached by Dave Aranda. Really fun game. I think this is a tough ask for Auburn.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Auburn does have stacked talent. With six TDs in the final three games, Cam Coleman dominated the stretch run and tied for the team lead with eight receiving touchdowns in 2024. Eric Singleton, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is the Tigers’ go-to player near the end zone. Klatt said of Auburn, “He’s got some talent around him back,” but Freeze is thinking that he might switch up his 3 QBs on rotation tomorrow.

Baylor’s plan has no secrets. With 17 TDs against just four picks in the last six games, Sawyer Robertson has been their catalyst, and he has Bryson Washington on his side. With Auburn’s front seven still figuring it out, Washington, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, might be the game-changer for Baylor. “I’m going to go with the quarterback I trust more, and Sawyer Robertson. I’m going to go with Baylor, 31-28. I think Baylor covers the 2.5.” Klatt said.