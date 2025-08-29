Who Are the Announcers for Central Michigan vs San Jose State Football Game?

When Central Michigan opens its season at San Jose State on August 29, the game will mark a fresh start for both teams. The Chippewas are beginning the Matt Drinkall era after a 4-8 campaign in 2024 that included six losses in their final seven outing. San Jose State, meanwhile, enters still looking to move past a 41-39 defeat to South Florida in the Hawaii Bowl.

The late kickoff at CEFCU Stadium will be announced nationally with Trent Rush on play-by-play and Will Blackmon providing analysis. Rush has extensive experience in the booth, having called MLB, college football, and basketball for Fox Sports. He is also popular among Angels fans as the radio host for his pre- and post-game analysis.

Blackmon is a 12-year NFL veteran who won Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants. He has settled seamlessly into the analyst position at NFL Network and FOX. After making an impression during draft coverage, he secured a full-time position with Good Morning Football ahead of this season. “I would say the challenging part is when you’re in studio.. because everything’s produced. You have a limited amount of time… You can’t really elaborate.” Blackmon reflected on the tension that comes with working in the booth, where segments are not scripted, and the broadcasts demand constant adjusting.

So while the Chippewas kick off a new era under Drinkall and San Jose State tries to regroup from last year’s bowl heartbreak, the broadcast itself is in good hands. Rush brings the Orange County play-by-play voice, Blackmon brings the NFL credibility, and together they’ll frame up a late-night West Coast opener that has more juice than your typical early-season non-conference clash.

San Jose is favored at home as Central Michigan kicks off the Drinkall era

Central Michigan is heading into San Jose with a new voice taking over. Despite the Chippewas’ recent 4–8 record, the rookie coach Matt Drinkall intends to go all in. “Strength-wise, I think depth,” he said. “We were able to sign 13 guys at mid-year, and then our 15 high school kids that we had signed all enrolled early. So we’re going through spring practice with 101 players, and it’s very competitive at every position group.” With QB Joey Labas returning from injury but without his top two 2024 receivers, that depth will be put to the test on Friday.

On the flip side, San Jose State is hoping to have its 6th straight win in a home opener. Walker Eget, who is currently in his fifth season, has finally been chosen to start the opener. He will have to rely on Leland Smith, Malachi Riley, and Danny Scudero as the WR group now that Nick Nash or Justin Lockhart is not there.

Drinkall is aware that there is still much work to be done on his roster. “An area of improvement for us right now is just getting everybody… healthy and aligned,” he said. “There’s a specific standard and way that we do things… once it’s fixed, now it’s not like their heads [are] above water, but they’re swimming with the rest of the herd.” That’s the exact mindset CMC needs to break its terrible 10-game road losing streak. With San Jose thriving at home, ESPN’s prediction that gives the Spartans an edge of 75.4% feels quite right.