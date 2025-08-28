Who Are the Announcers for Colorado vs Georgia Tech Week 1 Football Game?

Well, college football enthusiasts can feel the buzz in the air as Week 1 kicks off. For someone who’s been glued to ESPN broadcasts for years, nothing gets me more pumped than a fresh season opener, especially one like this clash between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Set for Friday, August 29, at Folsom Field in Boulder, this marks the first-ever head-to-head between these two programs, but they’ve got some intriguing history tying them together from the 1990 national championship split. With kickoff slated for 6 p.m. MT—or 8 p.m. ET for those of us on the East Coast- it’s shaping up to be a prime-time showdown on ESPN, complete with clear skies and temperatures dipping from the low 70s to the 60s by halftime. But who exactly will be guiding us through every thrilling play?

Transitioning to the broadcast booth, let’s dive into the voices that’ll bring this game to life. Leading the charge on play-by-play is Dave Pasch, a seasoned ESPN staple known for his sharp, energetic calls that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Joining him as analyst is Dusty Dvoracek, whose insights from his days as a standout defensive tackle at Oklahoma add that gritty, insider perspective we all crave. And on the sidelines, Taylor McGregor will be delivering those up-close reports, capturing the pulse of the action from field level. This crew promises a polished, engaging telecast, perfect for dissecting what could be a line-of-scrimmage battle royale. Speaking of which, how might the key matchups unfold under their watchful eyes?

Now, let’s chat about those pivotal on-field dynamics that’ll have our announcers buzzing. For Colorado, entering Year 3 under Coach Deion Sanders, the spotlight shines on new starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, a dual-threat transfer from Liberty who’s stepping in for Shedeur Sanders and eager to prove himself on this big stage. As Sanders himself put it, “He wants that smoke,” highlighting Salter’s competitive fire. The Buffs’ defense, which led the Big 12 in sacks last season, returns experienced and disruptive under new coordinator Robert Livingston, ready to challenge Georgia Tech’s veteran signal-caller Haynes King, who’s entering his sixth season of college ball.

On the flip side, the Yellow Jackets, projected as ACC contenders, boast a potent offense led by King, one of the country’s top quarterbacks, and running back Jamal Haynes, but they’ll face a revamped Colorado O-line anchored by All-American candidate Jordan Seaton at left tackle. Georgia Tech’s own defensive line will test the Buffs’ front, especially with new starters breaking in for the Jackets. Yet, with Georgia Tech’s new coordinator, Blake Gideon, calling the shots after replacing Tyler Santucci, could injuries tip the scales?

Injuries set the stage as the odds spotlight Georgia Tech ahead of the Colorado Showdown

Shifting gears to those potential game-changers, injuries are worth noting as we build anticipation. Colorado’s wide receiver depth is slimmer than anticipated due to transfers, though most key players should suit up. For Georgia Tech, starting safety Jaylon King is out, which might create openings in the secondary for Salter to exploit.

Adding to the intrigue, the Jackets have a strong big-game resume, having pushed Georgia to overtime and upset Miami last year. Coach Brent Key emphasized internal trust and high expectations, saying, “Well, hopefully they trust us. Hopefully, they trust what we’re telling them every day… I’d rather there be expectations than so, at the end of the day, it comes down to how you play on Friday this week, but on Saturday afternoons. So, we welcome them, but what our internal expectations are should always be higher than anything externally.” With the line of scrimmage likely deciding the winner, this could be a nail-biter.

Finally, wrapping up with the betting landscape to round out our preview, FanDuel has Colorado as the home underdog at +4.5, with a moneyline of +164 against Georgia Tech’s -198, and an over/under set at 52.5 as of Tuesday. The Buffs are banking on that Folsom Field energy, complete with a planned stripe-out to amp up the crowd atmosphere after last season’s electric vibes. Will the announcers capture a classic upset or a statement win for the Jackets? Wait a bit until the ball is in the air.