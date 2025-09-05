Who Are the Announcers for Delaware vs Colorado Week 2 Football Game?

After an exhilarating Week 1 showdown, which saw more twists and turns than any defensive routes, college football is gearing up for another thrill. The Arch Manning Madness faded, Thomas Castellanos blasted Kalen DeBoers’ Bama, Carson Beck emerged victorious against the Irish, and more. Not to forget Deion Sanders‘ heartbreaking defeat to Georgia Tech, a 20-27 loss. Now, the anticipation is building high regarding what twists week 2 scoops out. Coming off fresh, Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes are priming up to face off Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, who reigned over the trenches in their season opener against Delaware State to a 35-17 win. More on the Buffs-Delaware scoop? Let’s dive in…

The Colorado vs Delaware matchup will be held at Boulder’s Folsom Field at 3:30 p.m. EDT, with FOX airing the game nationally. The announcers? Jason Benetti will be on play-by-play, with Robert Griffin III as the analyst. Meanwhile, Alexa Landestoy will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jason Benetti is one of the most recognizable voices in the sports broadcasting industry. His career spans across ESPN, working on Friday night college football games for the ACC and the Big 12, among others. Not to forget his eight-year TV play-by-play announcer stint at the Chicago White Sox. He had also been the lead caller on Peacock’s Sunday package of MLB games in 2022. Presently, he features on Fox Sports, across football, basketball, MLB, and NFL games.

Robert Griffin III, a former Heisman trophy winner, will mark his presence at Boulder as the analyst. Known for his quirky takes, he provides a refreshing voice. Over the years, he has also grown his podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII, featuring interviews and dissecting topics across the sports vertical. “Teaming up with Jason Benetti, whom I greatly respect, and working alongside Alexa Landestoy will be special.” he said per On3. He was a football standout at Baylor from 2008-11 and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Over the years, Alexa Landestoy has built her career across various channels. A graduate in Sports Broadcasting, she launched her career at NBC Sports Washington. There, she hosted DC Sports Live and Washington Capitals coverage. Moving on, she became a part of the NHL Network, where she hosted On The Fly and Stanley Cup Live. Presently, she is a reporter for Fox Sports.

For Delaware, it’s an opportunity to make a grand splash, entering into national conversations, considering this will be their first, taking on an FBS-level opponent as an FBS team themselves.”We are excited about that opportunity; There’s going to be a lot of emotion, a lot of noise, and how do we block that out and just kind of do our job?” Delaware head coach Ryan Carty mulled over.

Colorado vs Delaware: Who’s got the upper hand?

The Colorado Buffs have tallied 44.0 fewer yards as compared to the Delaware defense has surrendered this season (305.0 to 349.0). According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Buffs are 23.5-point favorites over the Blue Hens. On the other hand, Colorado is -2500 on the moneyline, while Delaware is +1100. The over/under (point total) for the game is set at 49.5 points. Coming off a biting defeat against Georgia Tech, Prime Time has cracked down on discipline at Boulder.

Scales are tipping in favor of Prime Time. The Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff writes, “Delaware is coming off an impressive 9-2 season, but it didn’t face any team with talent similar to Colorado.” His prediction? Colorado 45, Delaware 21. Similarly, Dimers have predicted Buff’s win. “After extensive simulations, our model gives Delaware a win probability of 6%, while Colorado has a win probability of 94%,” it writes, with the Buffs 37, the Fightin’ Blue Hens 13. Even ESPN is in favor of Colorado dominating the trenches with 93.5%, come this weekend. The Buffs are also raking in more positive predictions given their Big 12 pedigree.