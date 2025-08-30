Who are the Announcers for FSU vs Alabama Week 1 College Football Game

The 2025 college football season opens with high-stakes matchups that pit powerhouse programs against each other right from the start. Fans are buzzing about the Week 1 showdown between Florida State and Alabama. A game loaded with implications for both squads as they chase playoff dreams in an expanded format. As the action unfolds in split-second bursts on the field, announcers play a crucial role in capturing every twist, turning raw athleticism into narratives that keep viewers glued to their screens, much like how they have elevated iconic games in the past.

This clash revives a rivalry that dates back to 1965, with Alabama holding a 3-1-1 edge in the series, including a 24-7 win in the 2017 opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Back in 1967, when the teams tied 37-37 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, radio announcer John Forney called the play-by-play, adding to the lore of these rare encounters. With Alabama ranked No. 8 and making its first-ever trip to Doak Campbell Stadium, the pressure is on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meet the broadcast team calling the action

Joe Tessitore steps in for play-by-play, Jesse Palmer handles color commentary, and Katie George covers the sidelines for this ABC broadcast. Tessitore, known for his crisp calls in college games since joining ESPN in 2002, brings a background that includes three Alabama matchups last year alone. Palmer, a former Florida quarterback who started 35 games from 1997 to 2000, adds insider knowledge from his SEC days, while George, a Louisville grad and ex-volleyball player who won Miss Kentucky in 2015, delivers on-field reports with her expertise.

Alabama enters under Kalen DeBoer in year two, following a 9-4 mark in 2024 that included a shocking loss to Vanderbilt and no playoff berth. The Tide aim to lean on quarterback Ty Simpson, a former five-star recruit with just 50 career passes, alongside receivers like Ryan Williams. Florida State, fresh off a 2-10 stumble in 2024 after going undefeated in the 2023 regular season and claiming the ACC crown, burns from that playoff snub where Alabama grabbed the spot instead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College after rushing for 1,113 yards in 2023, shared his fire ahead of the clash. “I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me,” Castellanos said in an On3 interview, pointing to the post-Saban shift and his dual-threat style that could test Alabama’s defense. This outlook fuels FSU’s push with additions like freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, a two-time region player of the year who racked up 4,643 rushing yards in high school.

AD

Palmer has spoken on what draws him to these broadcasts. “Football has always been my biggest passion. It’s my wheelhouse,” he noted in a BrainyQuote entry, reflecting his shift from NFL backup to analyst since 2007. Tessitore echoed the thrill in a YouTube chat, saying the “Tess Effect” often turns games chaotic, much like this rivalry’s history promises.

With broadcasters ready to unpack every snap, eyes turn to how models see this unfolding. Expert projections offer a glimpse into potential outcomes, blending data with on-field realities.

Expert model breaks down Alabama-FSU score outlook

Advanced analytics paint a clear picture favoring Alabama in this Tallahassee tilt. The SP+ model, a tempo and opponent-adjusted efficiency metric, forecasts a 32-18 win for the Crimson Tide, projecting a 14.3-point margin. “SP+ predicts that Alabama will defeat Florida State by a projected score of 32 to 18 and win the game by an expected margin of 14.3 points in the matchup,” according to the analysis. This aligns with SP+’s track record, going 409-389-9 against the spread last season at a 50.9% clip.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Complementing that, the College Football Power Index simulates the contest 20,000 times and sees Alabama prevailing in 90.6% of scenarios, with a 17.1-point edge. “Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to take down Florida State, coming out ahead in 90.6 percent of the computer’s simulations of the game,” the model notes. These projections factor in Alabama’s superior skill positions and defense, despite questions around their run game with lead back Jam Miller sidelined by injury.

Florida State, however, has pathways to keep it close, per insider breakdowns. Controlling possession time, where they ranked 121st nationally last year at 27.12 minutes per game, stands out as key, mirroring how Vanderbilt held the ball for 42:08 against Alabama recently. Winning turnovers by pressuring Simpson in his debut start and attacking early with Castellanos could flip the script, though betting odds list Alabama as 13.5-point favorites with a 48.5 total. A plurality of wagers, 63%, back the Tide to cover, but 37% see FSU staying within two scores or pulling an upset.