Who Are the Announcers for Indiana vs UCLA Week 9 Football Game?

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana made short work of the Spartans last week, comfortably winning 38-13. That has been the case for Indiana this season, thrashing every team that has come its way. The Hoosiers will look to extend their winning record to 8-0 when they take on UCLA on Saturday. Going as the major favorites in the matchup, a win would put Indiana in a comfortable position for playoff contention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft are heading to Bloomington this weekend to call the action at IU Memorial Stadium. The game will stream on FOX, with Gus handling play-by-play duties and Joel serving as the analyst, the duo teaming up once again for the live broadcast. Jenny will take the sideline duties and provide snippets from the game. The game is scheduled for 9:00 AM PT, airing on FOX. For a radio broadcast, fans can tune into AM 790 or SiriusXM Ch. 387.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gus Johnson is one of the most recognizable faces in college football broadcasting. He joined FOX in 2011 and has called NFL, NBA, and college basketball games. But he’s best known for his work in college football. His way of amplifying big moments with his voice and words makes him one of the most beloved sports commentators. Before FOX, Gus spent over a decade at CBS Sports, calling NCAA and NFL matchups.

Joel Klatt is also a recognizable name, with one of the sharpest game minds in the commentary scene. His understanding of the game comes from his time as a quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting after his playing career was over. His insightful breakdowns of the game make it easier for casual fans to understand game nuances. His analytical approach blends well with Gus Johnson’s enthusiasm, making them one of the most entertaining commentary duos in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Helping the duo on the sideline, Jenny Taft will provide in-game updates, player interviews, and any injury reports. Jenny is a former lacrosse player at Boston University. She combines professionalism with an approachable style on camera. She has covered the FIFA World Cup, the NFL, and college football. Furthermore, she has also appeared on talk shows like Undisputed and Speak for Yourself.

AD

Curt Cignetti and Indiana refuse to take UCLA lightly

Indiana comes into the matchup as the favorite, but Curt Cignetti refuses to take the game lightly. That is mostly because UCLA looks like a rejuvenated side ever since its management decided to fire ex-HC DeShaun Foster just after three games. Under the leadership of interim HC Tim Skipper, UCLA is 3-0 with wins against PSU, Michigan State, and Maryland. Curt Cignetti recognizes this fact and does not take UCLA as a weak team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“UCLA, we’re playing a 3-0 undefeated football team, 3-0 in conference. Since they have retooled their staff, they now have their new defensive coordinator and offensive staff in place, very impressive football team, okay?” said Curt Cignetti on Monday to begin his opening statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indiana is undefeated this season, and a win on Saturday will take them closer to the playoffs. But to do that, they have to breeze past a scary UCLA at home.