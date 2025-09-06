Who Are the Announcers for Iowa vs Iowa State Week 2 Football Game?

Now that Cy-Hawk is back, things are going to get spicy this Saturday. Since 1894, Iowa and Iowa State have been rivals, and Saturday in Ames will mark the start of yet another intense chapter. Albany was easily defeated by the Hawkeyes last week, but this game is different. Mark Gronowski‘s first FBS start hardly tested him, and now he’s up against a defense that has already completely flipped two teams.

After a big win over Kansas State in Ireland and over South Dakota, Iowa State’s confidence is at an all-time high. The Cyclones’ offense will put a lot of pressure on Iowa’s new secondary if Rocco Becht continues to play at his present level. In short, both of these teams have legit hopes of making the playoffs. This is the test for Iowa, while ISU’s goal will be to maintain the momentum.

Tuning in to the Cy-Hawk game, you’ll hear some familiar voices. The play-by-play caller is Brad Nessler, a CBS Sports core fellow who has been everywhere from the NBA Finals to Falcons football. Next to him in the booth? The Purdue quarterback-turned-analyst, Gary Danielson, has spent decades analyzing college football. Meanwhile, Jenny Dell will be providing updates from the sidelines. She has years of experience with CBS football and contributes a calm yet sharp sideline presence.

Nessler’s voice has endured from primetime college football to Georgia Tech hoops in the 1980s, and he still has the sound of a fall Saturday. Danielson has also been around this game for a very long time, and this is his final season before retiring. Danielson’s got the old-school QB mindset, sometimes blunt, sometimes funny, but always locked in on what’s happening. And this is his final season before he retires, so there’s a bit of a farewell tour vibe every time he’s on the mic this fall.

Jenny Dell keeps things grounded on the field with brief injury reports, interviews with coaches, and the ideal amount of enthusiasm. Together with Nessler, Danielson, and Jenny, the broadcast team as a whole makes you settle in as though you’ve been watching them for years. With that crew on the call, the stage feels set. Now the real story lies in the field, as Iowa’s trip to Ames brings back the old rivalry.

Iowa Hawkeyes look to break trend against Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa’s headed into Ames at 1-0, but let’s be real, the Albany game didn’t tell us much besides the fact the Hawkeyes can still lean on the run. Mark Gronowski barely had to throw, and with Kamari Moulton out, Iowa’s relying on a backfield that didn’t break a single tackle last week. That’s not exactly the best setup when you’re about to face a defense that loves to swarm at the second level. Still, Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa usually doesn’t panic. They’ll try to control the clock, keep things old-school, and let Phil Parker’s defense do the talking.

On the flip side, Iowa State is winning. In a game that felt like a Big 12 statement, they defeated Kansas State in Dublin already, and they thrashed South Dakota 55-7 after that. When Rocco Becht completed 95% of his passes, he literally set a school record. The tight ends receive a lot of love early in the game, and the defense has been forcing turnovers like crazy. And Matt Campbell‘s ISU appears confident.

Iowa State is only a slight favorite in Vegas, but the Cyclones have a strong advantage according to the predictors. ISU wins roughly 65% of the time, according to the Football Power Index, which projects a four-point margin of victory. This is consistent with how close this series is; on average, just over four points have decided four of the previous five. The crazy twist? The last four meetings have been won by the road team. Iowa may be counting on that trend, but the Cy-Hawk Trophy may remain in Ames for another year if Becht continues to be dominant and Iowa’s passing game doesn’t improve.