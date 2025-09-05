Who Are The Announcers for James Madison vs Louisville Week 2 College Football Game?

James Madison’s rise in the FBS has been nothing short of dazzling, but its harshest lesson came in 2022. That’s when Louisville handed the Dukes their heaviest defeat, a 34-10 setback on the road. Since then, JMU has flipped the script. Yes, only a dozen programs in the nation boast a better winning percentage, and the Dukes have claimed back-to-back victories over ACC opponents along the way. Now comes the rematch. Given that, Friday night in Louisville, JMU carries confidence but also a challenge. Because oddsmakers have the Dukes pegged as two-TD underdogs against the Cardinals. But the interesting part? Both the Cardinals and the Dukes enter this matchup fresh off dominant season-opening wins, setting the stage for a clash of momentum. And soon, the energy will double down with the voices of the announcers calling every play.

Louisville made a statement in Week 1, torching Eastern Kentucky 51-17 behind transfer QB Miller Moss in his debut. Meanwhile, James Madison answered with a 45-10 rout of Weber State, as Alonza Barnett III returned triumphantly from last December’s ACL tear. Now the stage is set for a far tougher test. Friday’s showdown marks just the 2nd-ever meeting between the two programs, and with both teams receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25, the winner could crash the rankings. But what makes this matchup even more intriguing is the ESPN crew in the booth.

Calling the game is Anish Shroff, a steady voice on ESPN since 2011, who has logged over 100 CFB matchups across the ACC and SEC. Alongside him is 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware, whose QB pedigree and decades of analysis bring depth to every snap. Then on the sidelines, Paul Carcaterra delivers the up-close perspective, blending his reporter instincts with the raw emotion from field level. Now, together they’ll give JMU vs. Louisville a broadcast presence worthy of the moment. But where and when?

Friday night’s clash at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville is set under the lights, and the atmosphere promises to be electric. Most importantly, kickoff comes at 7 p.m. ET, with ACC power Louisville hosting Sun Belt contender James Madison. And the game airs on ESPN2, where the broadcast crew will bring the perfect mix of experience, insight, and storytelling to match the intensity of the matchup. But are they ready for battle?

“Our guys played really hard. That’s the number one thing. Play hard, play clean,” said Bob Chesney on Monday, after JMU’s opener. And Louisville’s Jeff Brohm echoed that readiness, saying, “These young men understand the speed of the game, our package, how we practice…obviously, we’ll be tested this week.” Now, if James Madison can control the run and the clock, it could be a nail-biter. So, for Louisville, quick stops, three-and-outs, and winning the turnover battle will set the tone. But before you settle in for kickoff, it’s worth knowing what the predictions say about who might come out on top.

JMU vs. Louisville: Who wins?

It’s important to know what could decide this game before kickoff. Well, James Madison enters with a two-quarterback system, rolling out Alonza Barnett III and Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka, giving the Dukes flexibility and unpredictability. On the flip side, Louisville’s defense, fresh off stifling Eastern Kentucky, will test every option JMU has. So, the turnover battle looms large.

JMU led the nation in turnover margin last year and already added three interceptions in Week 1. Louisville, meanwhile, gave the ball away three times in its opener. So, if Miller Moss isn’t careful, JMU’s secondary could create chaos and swing momentum. And on the ground, George Pettaway powers JMU’s rushing attack, while Louisville’s Isaac Brown brings explosive playmaking.

Ultimately, the Cardinals’ speed and skill-position depth could give them the edge if the Dukes can’t control turnovers and sustain drives. Against the spread, James Madison is +14.5, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Following that, analysts predict Louisville to win 34-20 over James Madison. But that’s just the prediction. In order to see the real outcome, tune in and experience the action live with the powerful voices of ESPN2.