Who Are the Announcers for Michigan vs Oklahoma Week 2 College Football Game?

While there were plenty of fireworks during the first weekend of college football, all eyes are already on the Week 2 game. A rare Big Ten vs. SEC matchup that feels like a playoff trial in September when No. 15 Michigan plays No. 18 Oklahoma. The real buzz? Two fresh starters at the center for both teams are ready to steal the spotlight on September 6. With a clean 200+ yards in his debut, Michigan’s highly hyped freshman Bryce Underwood helped Michigan pull off the win against New Mexico. On the other side, John Mateer came very close to reaching 400 yards and 3 TDs in the Sooners’ win over Illinois State. This is the kind of clash you can already hear the announcers hyping as “Underwood vs. Mateer.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The announcers for the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game will be none other than Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Holly Rowe on the sidelines. Chris Fowler has been a consistent play-by-play presence for over ten years, adding a polished, effortless style that elevates even a routine drive to a crucial moment. Having worked on everything from Wimbledon to College GameDay, the guy has been with ESPN since the 1980s and is now one of the few voices that truly capture college football.

Kirk Herbstreit, who is undoubtedly the most reputable analyst in the game right now, will be seated next to him in the booth. Since the mid-1990s, Herbstreit has been analyzing college football on GameDay. Outside of the studio, he calls the most important games during primetime. He has five Sports Emmys to show that he has seen it all, from Rose Bowls to National Championships. As a former quarterback for Ohio State, he can explain what’s happening before you even see it happen, which builds fans’ trust in him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Holly Rowe, who is on the sidelines, provides the ideal balance of heart and expertise. She has been with ESPN for more than 20 years, covering everything from volleyball to basketball, and she was even the first female color analyst for the Utah Jazz. Even though she is battling Stage IV melanoma, she continues to work games and somehow manages to infuse her reporting with even more energy and drive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryce Underwood’s road debut vs. John Mateer’s biggest stage yet

John Mateer’s debut for the Sooners had the fans remember the glory days of Baker Mayfield. Naturally, there’s genuine buzz in the media. Analyst Josh Pate didn’t hold back when it came to hyping up John Mateer. He even made a Heisman prediction and said, “I might be higher on him than his parents are.” Mateer won’t just throw it all over the field in this game, and Pate is aware that quarterback slips could make all the difference. “If both ground games get stifled,” he said, “the weight of this game falls squarely on two guys.” Mateer is in the biggest test of his life, and Bryce Underwood is in his first road start against Brent Venables.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Head coach Sherrone Moore of Michigan is making every effort to keep his freshman quarterback in check following a clean debut. He laughed at Underwood throwing a block on a touchdown run and said, “I just told him not to throw any more blocks.” Fans are already discussing the freshman’s ceiling, thanks to his ability to analyze in the middle of a game, make adjustments, and lead the team.

AD

Venables is keeping things straightforward. Even though Michigan’s quarterback is a bright newcomer, he understands that it all begins up front. “You’ve got to start in the run game. Starts up front. You’ve got to win the battle in the trenches,” the Oklahoma head coach said. The Sooners think they have the advantage because of Mateer’s “gunslinger” mindset and his solid defense. In a clash where every slip is going to matter, it can all come down to which QB makes the first one.