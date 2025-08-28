Who Are the Announcers for Nebraska vs Cincinnati Week 1 Football Game?

Is there a better way to start your campaign than at Arrowhead Stadium under the bright lights? That’s where Nebraska will face Cincinnati to begin Matt Rhule’s much-talked-about third year. With a 7-6 record from the previous season, the Huskers are looking to take that extra step and inch closer to the top of the B1G.

On the flip side, Cincy is hoping to move past the disappointment of their collapse last season by missing the bowl at 5-7. With QB Brendan Sorsby leading the offense, the stakes are high. The two sides last met each other 119 years ago. The Huskers won 41-0. Of course, the idea of revenge is far-fetched, but making your mark? Why not? The game will be broadcast on ESPN, starting at 9 PM ET on August 28.

The voices who would describe the action are seasoned players in the broadcasting game. Mark Jones, who recently celebrated his 35 years at ESPN and is basically a walking highlight reel himself, will call the plays. Jones has covered everything from college football games to NBA Finals, but don’t let his impressive resume deceive you—he definitely has a soft spot for the Huskers. Jones himself admitted, “My favorite player when he was in school was Eric Crouch… I loved that dude. … I played the NCAA video game with him all the time. …I think if you went back and polled me on ‘who do you play the most with in NCAA 2001, it would have probably been Nebraska. That was my squad.”

Roddy Jones, who will join Mark in the booth, was the Georgia Tech captain and their starter for four straight years. He rushed for 212 yards against bitter rival Georgia back in 2008; now that kind of performance engraves you in the team forever. He is now the analyst who breaks down coverages and blocking strategies. He joined ESPN back in 2017; Roddy has moved up from sideline work to prime-time calls.

And there’s Quint Kessenich, joining both of them over the call by circling the sidelines. Quint joined ESPN in 1993 and made his name in lacrosse before becoming popular as one of the network’s finest sideline commentators. He’s the guy who sneaks in with injury updates and a brief statement from coaches. “I love watching practice on Thursday with our crew, meeting the top-tier coaches and learning about how they operate, lead and create successful programs… It’s invigorating to travel to new schools and see new towns,” Kessenich says. What are we hearing in previews of the game? Let’s take you through it.

Huskers, Bearcats, and a big stage at Arrowhead

In Week 1, college football’s top ten matchups are the main events for sure, but what about Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead? The Huskers are attempting to show that they are in the mix again after missing out on 8+ wins since 2016, when they were 9-4. Cincinnati brings in QB Brendan Sorsby, who quietly piled up 2,800 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. “Opening the 2025 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an incredible chance to showcase Bearcats football in one of the NFL’s most iconic venues,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said.

Cunningham doubled down, calling it “a unique opportunity that not only significantly benefits the program financially but also puts the Bearcats in the national spotlight.” AD Troy Dannen, too, admitted that since he took over, one message has been constant among the fanbase with road trips.

“This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City,” he said. For guys like Dylan Raiola on the field, this seems to be a great opportunity. “I believe we can do something special this year… we’ll find out pretty soon.”

History says Nebraska owns this series because of the 1906 meeting and blowout. But it won’t be that easy on Thursday night. With the arm and poise to keep the Big Red moving, Dylan Raiola is back at quarterback for the Huskers. Cincinnati counters with Sorsby and Evan Pryor, a speedster who scored 6 touchdowns last season. You can also feel the urgency when Matt Rhule talks about “building something special” in Lincoln.