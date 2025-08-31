Who Are the Announcers for Notre Dame vs Miami Week 1 College Football Game?

When the No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami kick off under the night lights, South Beach is going to feel like the very center of the college football universe. The Irish are bringing in their skilled freshman, CJ Carr. Meanwhile, Miami is giving the keys to Carson Beck, who recently transferred from Georgia. It has all the drama you could want: new QBs and the lingering “Catholics vs. Convicts” controversy.

And what’s better? Marcus Freeman has a running back room led by Jeremiah Love that can single-handedly win the game if it comes to doing it in the trenches. On the flip side, Mario Cristobal is in full-on rebuilding mode. “We’ve made a lot of progress over the last three years,” he said. “Year 1, our roster was not really built to take on Power 4 football… Last year, we had a chance to win every single game, but we didn’t… We have trust and confidence in our players, and we’re going to go play our best football.”

There is already a lot of hype around Sunday night’s Notre Dame vs. Miami game on ABC at 7:30 PM ET, and the broadcast booth is packed with the best, too. You’ve probably heard Sean McDonough‘s voice if you’ve watched sports at any time in the past 30 years. The guy was in Monday Night Football, the Final Four, the World Series, and even the Masters golf tournament. He’s one of the few commentators who can seamlessly transition from narrating a calm Augusta Par 3 Contest to calling a thrilling college football finish.

Greg McElroy, who stands next to him, brings his SEC toughness and QB intelligence to the booth. He is probably remembered by Alabama fans as the steady hand that guided the Tide to the 2010 BCS National Championship. Right now, he is comfy analyzing and offering insightful commentary on his Always College Football podcast. Together, McDonough and McElroy give you that perfect play-by-play and analyst balance straight out of Rock Hard Stadium. They will be joined by Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor, who’ll provide updates and interviews with coaches from the sidelines.

Analysts on Notre Dame vs Miami rivalry

Analyst Josh Pate makes it clear that it all starts with Notre Dame’s run game. If the Irish O-line can bully Miami up front, then it’s done. “The Notre Dame run game against Miami’s run defense is the most important single facet of this game. I have implicit trust in Notre Dame’s offensive line… I think they can run the ball on almost anyone. Can they run the ball on anyone, though?” Pate questions.

Another analyst, Joel Klatt, says he is all in on Notre Dame. “Favored by 2.5, that run game, that offensive line, Notre Dame goes on the road, and they get a win. I like Notre Dame to cover. I think they win it 24-17, Klatt predicted. His trust comes from patterns: “Let’s face it now, if you’re looking at these two teams and these two coaches, who do you trust more in a large, matchup style game? I told you about those [Notre Dame’s] big wins. Meanwhile, (Miami head coach) Mario Cristobal hasn’t won a big one yet for Miami.”

Klatt praised the Irish, saying, “They’re physical, they’re great at the line of scrimmage, and they win big games.” Still, ESPN predictors say it’s a close call, with a 54.9% chance for Notre Dame and 45.1% for the Hurricanes. That slim margin shows just how quickly this matchup can swing. The history leans towards the Irish, who hold the series edge at 18-8-1 ever since the rivalry started back in 1955. With history, predictions, and playoff hopes on the line, this clash today feels electric.