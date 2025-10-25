Who Are the Announcers for Oregon vs Wisconsin Week 9 College Football Game?

The Oregon Ducks are heading into another knockout game against Wisconsin this week. After going scoreless in the last two games and scoring just 20 points in the previous four, the Badgers are entering the game as 34.5-point underdogs. After taking down Penn State and losing against Indiana, holding a 6-1 record in the league, Dan Lanning’s team is preparing to solidify its playoff berth. It will be interesting to see if Luke Fickell’s team scores any points against them or not!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, let’s know about who the announcers are for this almost one-sided game, even ESPN analytics gives the Ducks a 97.2% chance to win. Unless the Badgers pull off something like their last year’s close 16-13 loss against Oregon. With the game kicking off in Autzen Stadium and weather reports already predicting it to be a rainy game, Lanning’s team is ready for another victory of the season.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami OH at Wisconsin Aug 28, 2025 Madison, Wisconsin, USA Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first quarter against the Miami OH RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium. Madison Camp Randall Stadium Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20250828_jah_sh5_018

To make it more enthusiastic and energetic for the fans, the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game will have a Fox Sports crew featuring play-by-play by Tim Brando, commentary by Devin Gardner, and Josh Sims holding up the sideline report. With a sideline crew this vibrant, the games are going to take off to another level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s know about each one of them in detail.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is the Oregon vs Wisconsin announcer- Tim Brando?

The 69-year-old has worked with ESPN, FOX, and CBS during his long career. But it began as a disc jockey at the radio station KROK-FM in Louisiana in 1976. Brando switched to sporting activities and joined WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge as assistant sports director, covering men’s and women’s basketball from 1981 to 1986. Later, began working as a studio host for SportsCenter for ESPN’s CFB halftime show. He was not limited to talking about college football.

AD

Tim Brando did play-by-play for TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs, also calling Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Braves games for Sports South. Then, after ESPN, Brando moved to CBS Sports, where he got the opportunity to call the first four rounds of games in Tampa, Florida, in the 2008 NCAA Men’s Div. I Basketball Tournament. What’s interesting about that day is that every lower-seeded team won that day at the same venue.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2014, FOX Sports came in, making way for Tim Brando, who called NFL games for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. So, looking at that level of experience, you know why he’s the one calling play-by-play for the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Devin Gardner?

Joining the veteran Brando is the former player turned analyst, Gardner. A former 5-star recruit was a QB with the Michigan Wolverines and signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, the career in the NFL didn’t pan out as he had thought. He was released by the Patriots in the same year, 2015, and was even let out by the Steelers in the same year. But then he played for Nojima Sagamihara Rise for two seasons, passing for 1,746 yards with 12 TDs and nine interceptions. Then, after a long football career in 2019, Gardner moved to the media, working with Bally Sports Detroit, covering HS football. And later started commentary for FOX Sports, too.

Who is Josh Sims?

Here comes the last man of the hour, Josh Sims, who’s not just a sideline reporter but an Emmy Award-winning reporter. He has over 13 years of experience in the business, covering both sports and news. Most notably, Sims joined FOX Sports back in 2021 when he used to cover NASCAR for NASCAR RACE HUB and NASCAR RACEDAY. After which, he became the first African-American to cover pit road for a NASCAR television broadcast. So, now you know the crew covering the Oregon-Wisconsin showdown for you.

Now, what’s even more interesting is that these two programs have rarely met and have only faced each other 7 times. Their first game was in 1977, which turned in the Badgers’ favor; after that, more games in 1978 and 2000 were won by them. But after their 27-23 victory in 2000, the Ducks showed up with dominance, winning the next four games. It will be interesting to see if Oregon is able to continue this streak or not!