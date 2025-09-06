Who Are the Announcers for Stanford vs BYU Week 2 College Football Game?

On Saturday night, BYU should have no trouble defeating Stanford in Provo. Ben Gulbranson’s passing game looked completely dead as the Cardinals barely managed to score 20 points against Hawaii. The BYU defense is too disciplined and physical up front, so if Stanford is forced into clear-cut passing situations, things could quickly turn ugly. It’s unlikely that Stanford will find the end zone more than once unless the Cougars give them turnovers. On the flip side, BYU has what it takes to gradually wear down and crack this game. Stanford’s run defense, which already allowed chunk plays in Week 0, is obviously outmatched by LJ Martin. In his first Power Four test, freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier might get off to a slow start, but the Cougars should dominate once he gets comfortable.

Saturday night’s game will be called by a familiar ESPN crew, led by veteran play-by-play announcer Mark Jones. It’s likely that you have heard Jones on the mic if you’ve ever watched college football, the NBA, or even track and field. Since joining ESPN in 1990, he has contributed his passion and energy to everything from international events to NBA Finals coverage. Jones, a former college basketball player, has a talent for combining crisp calls with a fluid delivery.

Roddy Jones, who has a knack for making plays on the field, joins him in the booth. As a member of the Jackets’ explosive triple-option attack in the late 2000s, the former Georgia Tech standout widely tore up Georgia for more than 200 yards in their rivalry upset. Having been in those locker rooms himself, he has developed into one of college football’s finest young analysts, analyzing personnel and schemes.

Quint Kessenich, a veteran ESPN reporter who has covered everything from horse racing at the Triple Crown to lacrosse analysis, will be on the sidelines. Kessenich’s sideline approach combines clever analysis with a keen sense of detail that isn’t always evident on TV. Together, the three provide a crew that blends insight, perspective, and sideline storytelling for this BYU-Stanford game.

BYU’s Bear Bachmeier faces Stanford in a full-circle showdown

Stanford has a very small margin of error going into Provo, and they are trying to pull off a huge upset. Against Hawaii, the Cardinals showed their ability to run the ball by piling up 177 yards and, with Micah Ford’s touchdown, ending an extensive running back drought. They also achieved their highest mark in years, controlling the clock for more than 36 minutes. The issue? The passing game is still stuck at neutral. When facing a defense as physical as BYU’s, Ben Gulbranson and the receivers’ combined 130 yards through the air just won’t cut it.

Bear Bachmeier, the freshman quarterback for BYU, is the center of attention. With five touchdowns in a half, he completely destroyed Portland State, but this is his first real test against an FBS opponent. Bachmeier appeared to be a part of Stanford’s future while he was in their camp this spring, but a coaching change sent him packing for BYU. Unfortunately, his first big-time start now comes against the very program he nearly joined.

This is not the first time that a future star has left Stanford to attend BYU. Taysom Hill was initially a Harbaugh recruit, but he ended up at Provo due to a mission, a coaching change, and Stanford’s enrollment rules. With the Saints, Hill carved out one of the most unusual careers in NFL history and went on to rewrite BYU’s quarterback record books. Bachmeier now has the opportunity to write a story along these lines: the one who fled Stanford and thrived with the Cougars. And history might repeat itself this Saturday.