Who Are the Announcers for Syracuse vs Tennessee Week 1 Football Game?

Atlanta will host a clash of oranges to mark college football’s return. No. 18 Tennessee will enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a 10–3 campaign in which they dominated the scoreboards with 35.7 points per game, and tightened their defense, allowing just 16.1 points per game. Even though the Vols are 14-point favorites for a reason, let’s not overlook Syracuse.

The Orange also finished 10–3 last season, which was crowned by a victory in the Holiday Bowl. Their offense, which scored 34.1 points per game, wasn’t far behind. Also, Syracuse has won 10 of their last 11 season openers, and head coach Fran Brown has a 1-0 record in his debut. Overall, there’s a lot going on for Saturday’s Aflac Kickoff game when you consider the fact that Tennessee leads the series all-time 3–0.

For Saturday’s Tennessee vs. Syracuse season opener, one of ESPN’s top broadcast teams will be on the call, with Kris Budden working the sidelines, Louis Riddick in the studio, and Bob Wischusen handling play-by-play. You’ve likely heard of the team if you’ve watched any ABC college football game in recent years. Fans love this crew, and they’ll definitely bring plenty of energy and insight to the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Bob Wischusen has been on the mic for a pretty long time to establish himself as one of college football’s most reliable voices. From buzzer-beaters in March Madness to high-scoring shootouts on Saturdays, he has called it all since joining ESPN in 2005. In recent years, he has even added the NHL to that list. Louis Riddick, a former NFL safety and Pitt captain, had an eight-year professional career, will join him in the booth. After moving to broadcasting, Riddick is now one of ESPN’s most insightful commentators on both the NFL and collegiate levels.

“I’m so happy Saturday is almost here that I can barely stand it. Calling two games? Back-to-back days? One involving maybe the most talented player in the country?” Riddick wrote on his X. Joining Bob and Riddick is Kris Budden, on the sidelines, who brings everything together with her sharp in-game reporting and storytelling skills. Budden, a seasoned ESPN college football reporter who has also covered the NFL, baseball, and even tennis at the US Open. She knows how to bring fans closer to the action with her reporting.

Pressure builds ahead of the clash of orange in Atlanta

There’s not much left for suspense, according to ESPN’s FPI, as Tennessee has an 88.6% chance of dashing Syracuse in Atlanta. That shouldn’t come off as a huge surprise to us, as the Vols have been winning a lot under Vols HC, Josh Heupel. According to Chase Thomas, “Josh Heupel has won 19 games the last two seasons with below-average quarterback play… and the Vols will likely be favored in nine games this fall.” Despite Nico Iamaleava leaving for UCLA, the program still appears to be steady as it enters its year 5 under Heupel.

Vols are entering the 2025 season with a new signal caller as the Appalachian State transfer, Joey Aguilar, replaces five-star Nico Iamaleava. Although Aguilar has a lot to offer with 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns in Boone, there are some concerns. “He will take more chances than Iamaleava did last season down the field, but will he be able to limit his turnover-worthy plays that plagued him and App State in 2024?” asked Thomas.

On the flip side, Syracuse hopes that transfer QB Steve Angeli will be able to put Tennessee’s defense to the test, as it often falters when they fail to create pressure. As Thomas admitted, “Part of what has gotten Tennessee into trouble the last two years defensively is not getting home rushing four.” Perhaps the Orange can get some early shoots if Angeli can gain time. The Vols still have a lot of defensive muscle, though, as Joshua Josephs and Bryson Eason provide heat up front while Arion Carter led the team in tackles last year. Seems like it’s gonna be plenty of fun when the Vols and Orange collide at Atlanta.