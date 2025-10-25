Who Are the Announcers for UNC vs. Virginia Week 9 Football Game?

Although UNC last defeated a ranked Virginia team back in 2005, winning 7-5. But nearly 20 years later, the situation looks much more challenging. With a 2-4 overall record, the program hasn’t found its rhythm under six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick. And their three consecutive losses have made matters worse. This weekend, they’re set to face Virginia (6-1), coming off a 22-20 win against Washington State. Now, while it appears to be a tough test for Belichick’s squad, a strong push to contain the Cavaliers’ offense could turn the tide. If not, Belichick’s job security could be in jeopardy. But with two ESPN personalities in the booth, bringing years of experience, the broadcast is sure to deliver plenty of excitement.

On October 25 at noon ET, when UNC vs. Virginia will air on the ACC Network and stream on ESPN, longtime play-by-play voice Wes Durham will be joined by Steve Addazio in the booth of Kenan Memorial Stadium. Now with roots in radio and experience as Georgia Tech’s head of media, the former Atlanta Falcons’ radio commentator knows how to capture every moment. Since joining the ACC Network at its launch in 2019, Durham has brought sharp insights. That’s why, whether it’s a high-stakes ESPN matchup or a last-second thriller, he never fails to make fans engaged.

But Addazio’s broadcasting career is just getting started. He joined ESPN last August after nearly 40 years on the sidelines as a coach. Still, with that kind of experience, he didn’t take long to make an impact as a color analyst. Prior to stepping into the booth, he spent decades shaping players at both the high school and college levels. And most recently, Addazio was the OL coach at Texas A&M. Before that, he held head coaching roles at Temple, Boston College, and Colorado State. He even served as an offensive assistant and assistant HC at multiple programs earlier in his career.

Now, with Addazio bringing sideline wisdom and Durham lending decades of experience, this UNC vs. Virginia showdown is definitely one to watch. But while we all remember someone calling Belichick’s squad the NFL’s “33rd team” back in the spring, reality has been different. Yes, that so-called “33rd team” is currently winless and sits at the bottom of the 17-team ACC. Still, Virginia’s HC Tony Elliott sounded optimistic ahead of this weekend’s matchup. It may be a signal that the Cavaliers aren’t taking UNC lightly.

“Well, first of all, it’s Year 1, right? He’s got 70 new guys on his roster. He’s making the transition from the NFL to college. Just remember, he is the greatest coach, I mean, he’s won at the highest level, right? And he won at a high level at the highest level,” said Elliott. Now, while Virginia sits in second place in the ACC, UNC will face another level of offensive challenge in this matchup against the Cavaliers.

UNC can take a hit as they face a top offense

UNC is facing a major test this weekend. Under first-year HC Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels have struggled to get anything going offensively. They rank 133rd nationally, averaging 260.2 yards per game. And that won’t fly against Virginia, which boasts one of the top-scoring offenses. They rank 37th nationally with 422.7 YPG. Now ahead of the Virginia game, UNC’s QB coach Matt Lombardi pointed out the issue.

“In any offense, if the quarterback plays well, the offense plays well,” said Lombardi. “Our performance has to rise above everybody else’s, especially on critical downs.” Somehow that means QB Gio Lopez has been at the center of UNC’s offensive struggles.

But the South Alabama transfer has battled injuries all season and even survived a car accident days before the opener. Yet, he has to pass for 200 yards in a game. “It felt like we weren’t a team at first, just 11 individuals,” said Lopez after the Cal game. “Now we’re starting to come together and understand the scheme.” Now, while he racked up 597 yards so far this season, Virginia is no pushover.

With transfer QB Chandler Morris under center, the Cavaliers average 40 points per game and top the turnover margin. Probably that’s why Lombardi focuses on his QB, stating, “He’s getting more confident every day. It’s about communication, leadership, and getting reps. That’s how he’s growing under center.” But beating the Cavaliers will not be an easy task.