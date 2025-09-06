Who Are the Announcers for USF vs Florida Week 2 College Football Game?

Now that the warm-up is over, let’s see what Florida is truly capable of. Although defeating Long Island 55-0 inside The Swamp was fun, it didn’t really address the major issues that Billy Napier’s team was facing. This week? A different story. This matchup feels much more intense than anyone expected when South Florida arrived in Gainesville after knocking off Boise State. Although USF has never defeated Florida, they are confident and have a flexible QB, Byrum Brown, and a defense that caused issues for the Broncos in Week 1.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What makes this showdown more exciting is that Florida is looking to prove it can handle a step up in competition, and USF is eager to show its revival under Alex Golesh is more than just a one-week flash. This Saturday, a familiar SEC voice will call the action when you turn on the broadcast. It’s obvious that Dave Neal has been in the game for decades.

Sports were ingrained in the Atlanta native’s upbringing; his father, Bob, was a well-known sportscaster, and Neal built his own career after graduating from Florida State. Neal has experienced it all, from hosting local sports in Tallahassee to joining FSN as the voice of the Braves and Hawks coverage. He is now a mainstay on ESPN and the SEC Network, where his consistent play-by-play commentary has settled into Southern Saturday afternoons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, a former player who can explain everything is necessary for any effective broadcast, and this is where Fozzy Whittaker comes in. The former Texas running back, who is now an analyst, adds energy by combining his football skills with the unique viewpoint that comes from someone who has been on the field.

Morgan Uber will be your eyes and ears on the sidelines. Before joining ESPN, she bounced around a number of major conferences, including the Big 12 and the Patriot League. Her tenure with the Kansas City Royals during their 2015 World Series run or, more recently, her recent appearances on ACC Network and SEC Network broadcasts may be the reason her name is familiar to you. Uber, a Missouri graduate with Dallas roots, adds a touch of elegance and distinctive style that keeps fans interested in the details that are hidden from view.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In order to ensure that you don’t miss any storylines, sideline moments, or the chess game taking place in The Swamp, Neal, Whittaker, and Uber work together to bring Florida-USF to your living room.

AD

Florida faces its first real test as confident USF storms into the Swamp

After dealing with the game in Week 1, the season’s first true gut check is about to happen. The Gators welcome a much more exciting challenge in South Florida after defeating LIU 55-0. Even though the Bulls have never defeated Florida, they just dominated Boise State and enter The Swamp with a great deal of confidence. This makes the game more of an early indicator of Billy Napier’s team’s true position.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Byrum Brown, the quarterback for USF, is the center of attention because he may damage defenses with both his arms and legs. Florida’s defense has a different scenario, especially given the speed they can throw at him, but he was quick against Boise. If Brown tries to extend plays too long, the Gators’ front seven could make him pay, and turnovers might be what flips this game.

Meanwhile, DJ Lagway is starting to settle into his role as Florida’s leader under center, and he’ll have chances to carve up a Bulls defense that’s aggressive but thin on depth. Fans are expecting fireworks, and Florida will try to deliver before the schedule stiffens up in a hurry.