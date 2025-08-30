Who Are the Announcers for UTSA vs Texas A&M Week 1 College Football Game

Announcers bring clarity to the fast-paced chaos on the field, turning split-second decisions into stories that fans remember long after the whistle. This game carries weight for Texas A&M, aiming to build on an 8-5 finish last year, while UTSA looks to prove its mettle after a 7-6 record and bowl win. The teams have met twice before, with A&M winning 23-10 in 2016 and 45-14 in 2019.

In that 2016 clash at Kyle Field (Texas), SEC Network announcers Tom Hart and Andre Ware called the action, noting UTSA’s gritty defense holding A&M to just 13 points in the second half, adding to the intrigue of these rare in-state battles. With UTSA entering its 15th season and A&M under Mike Elko’s second year, could an upset brew under the lights?

Broadcast team steps into the spotlight

Anish Shroff calls play-by-play, Andre Ware provides color analysis, and Paul Carcaterra handles sideline reports for this ESPN broadcast. Shroff, a veteran ESPN voice since 2011 with a focus on ACC and SEC games, brings his sharp timing honed from covering over 100 college matchups. Ware, the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner from Houston who threw for 8,202 yards in his college career, offers insights from his quarterback days and long ESPN tenure starting in 1998. Carcaterra, known for lacrosse but expanding to football since 2015, adds on-field updates with his reporter experience across ESPN platforms.

Texas A&M enters with expectations high after beating two top-10 teams last season but stumbling late, including a 35-31 Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC. The Aggies return quarterback Marcel Reed, who passed for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 543 yards and seven scores in 2024, per ESPN stats. UTSA, under Jeff Traylor since 2020 with a 46-20 record, returns 11 starters, including quarterback Owen McCown and running back Robert Henry Jr., who rushed for 706 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Traylor emphasized the challenge ahead. “Playing at Kyle Field is one of the toughest environments in college football. Our guys are excited to measure up against an SEC power,” he said in a goutsa.com preview, highlighting UTSA’s growth since starting football in 2011 and their 10-4 mark in season openers. This underscores the game’s role as a benchmark for UTSA’s American Conference aspirations against A&M’s SEC ambitions.

Elko shared similar respect. “Coach Traylor has built a tough program. We can’t overlook them; they’ll fight for every yard,” Elko noted in a presser, drawing from A&M’s history of tight games against Group of Five foes and the need for a strong defensive showing after allowing 367.3 yards per game last year. With both teams eyeing momentum, this crew is set to capture every key moment.

As the broadcast promises sharp breakdowns, fans wonder how the action might play out. Expert views shed light on potential scores and turning points.

Aggies vs Roadrunners predictions

Staff at SI see Texas A&M pulling away comfortably in this opener. Olivia Sims forecasts a 41-13 Aggies win. “With the Roadrunners returning to Kyle Field for a third time, I expect no different than the first two matchups. After ending the season on a sour note, losing four of its last five, Texas A&M has a lot to prove as it enters the 2025 season ranked No. 19. I expect a ton of passing yards from Marcel Reed, as well as rushing yards, using his dual-threat capability to the fullest,” Sims explained, backed by Reed’s 2024 stats of 1,864 passing yards and 543 rushing yards, plus the home edge at Kyle Field, which drew averages of over 100,000 fans last season.

Jon Alfano agrees on dominance with a 41-14 projection. “UTSA is far from a pushover, but let’s be real, this is Texas A&M’s game to lose. The Aggies simply outclass the Roadrunners in talent at every position. The main thing to watch for is how well the new pieces, particularly at wide receiver, mesh together before the big game two weeks from now,” Alfano stated, supported by transfers like Kevin “KC” Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State, who added 1,200 combined receiving yards in 2024, filling gaps from departed starters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DJ Burton predicts 42-21 for A&M. “The Aggies’ biggest strength is their offensive line. Their experienced group of big guys will set the tone early and dominate against UTSA’s inexperienced defense. Once the run game gets rolling, A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein will air it out, allowing quarterback Marcel Reed to air it out and expose the Roadrunners’ weak secondary,” Burton noted, reinforced by the line’s 2024 performance enabling 30.4 points per game, while UTSA’s pass defense allowed 275.8 yards per contest, ranking 123rd nationally.

Now, only the real game, starting at 7:00 pm, can either go in line with the predictions or turn the tables.