Who Are the Announcers for Vanderbilt vs Missouri Week 9 Football Game?

To secure a CFP berth, two ranked SEC teams will face off this weekend as Vanderbilt welcomes Missouri to Music City. While Vanderbilt is coming off a historic 31-24 win over ranked LSU, fulfilling a dream by earning a top-10 spot in the AP Poll for the first time since the 1940s, the Tigers aren’t far behind. Mirroring Vanderbilt’s overall 6-1 record, they are coming off a hard-fought 23-17 overtime win against Auburn.

Now with both teams riding high on momentum, this showdown promises to be a nail-biter. And to add more spice, two ESPN personalities will be calling the game from the booth. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Vanderbilt vs. Missouri matchup will kick off at FirstBank Stadium, with Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick calling the game.

Although Vanderbilt’s offense ranks 18th nationally with 454.5 YPG, Missouri sits at 12th with 474.5 YPG. But considering Vanderbilt’s defensive struggles, stopping Missouri’s high-powered offense will be a challenge. Still, with Wischusen’s 20 years and Riddick’s 12 years of experience at ESPN, fans can expect insightful commentary that makes the game easy to understand.

While Wischusen is the kind of voice that makes any game feel bigger, Riddick is a personality who brings the grit of an NFL safety. But while the longtime New York Jets radio host has been part of ESPN’s play-by-play lineup since 2005, Riddick joined ESPN in 2013. Although he joined later compared to Wischusen, Riddick spent over a decade shaping rosters in Philadelphia and Washington after a seven-year playing career. Since then, he’s become one of the most respected voices in football broadcasting.

On the flip side, from college basketball to golf, and even the old Arena Football League, Wischusen’s done it all. As a Boston College grad, he cut his teeth in New York sports media, calling everything from Knicks tip-offs to Rangers face-offs. Now together, Wischusen and Riddick are a dynamic duo, and their chemistry blends passion with precision, giving fans an engaging game-day experience.

And ahead of the Vandy game, Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz called out his O-line as they prepare to face a Vanderbilt defense that leads the nation in non-blitz pressure rate. But Drinkwitz made it clear he’s not placing blame on any individual part. “I’m taking ownership; it’s got to get better,” said Drinkwitz. “It’s not fair as coaches to get up here and push all the blame on the players. At the end of the day, it’s my job. We get paid a hell of a lot of money to put these guys in the right positions and we’ve got to do it.”

Now, while Missouri seems ready, the big question remains: who do the experts expect to come out on top in this showdown?

Vanderbilt vs Missouri game prediction

Vanderbilt and Missouri are nearly neck-and-neck, and that’s why the SP+ model expects nothing short of a thriller in Music City. Although SP+ technically calls it a 28–28 tie. But it gives Vandy a razor-thin edge with just 0.2 points better. Or if you round it up, you can say essentially a one-point victory. And after all calculations, the Commodores hold a narrow 51% chance of winning.

Then, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Vanderbilt enters as a 2.5-point favorite, with the total set at 52.5 points. And the money line sits at +115 for Missouri and -138 for Vanderbilt. Although the gap is so tight, just one turnover or special teams play could rewrite the ending. To cap it off, with Diego Pavia steering Vanderbilt’s offense, the Vandy brings a dangerous dual-threat element.

But if the Tigers win the battle up front, they could easily flip the script. Honestly, both teams have the talent, but Vanderbilt’s early tempo gives them the slightest edge. However, these are all just predictions. The real result will be known only after the final whistle.