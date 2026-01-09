Who Are the Announcers, Referees & Sideline Reporters for Indiana Vs Oregon? Everything You Need to Know for Peach Bowl

The College Football Playoff spotlight now turns to Atlanta as the Peach Bowl hosts a blockbuster semifinal matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks. With a place in the national championship game on the line, anticipation is building around the contest with just hours to go for the semifinal clash.

As excitement grows, fans are also eager to learn who will be calling the action on television. Attention has turned to the announcers, referees, and sideline reporters assigned to cover the game, as the College Football Playoff prepares to showcase the second semifinal matchup on the sport’s biggest stage.

Who is officiating the Indiana vs Oregon Peach Bowl game?

A veteran referee crew, selected by the College Football Playoff committee, will officiate the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal. Officials assigned to CFP games are chosen based on postseason performance, experience, and consistency, with conference neutrality strictly maintained. This ensures officials accustomed to high-pressure environments manage these nationally scrutinised matchups.

Who are the announcers for Indiana vs Oregon?

ESPN has assigned its premier college football broadcast team to call the Peach Bowl semifinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks. The announcing crew brings together play-by-play precision, in-depth analysis, and experienced on-field reporting for one of the College Football Playoff’s biggest stages.

The television broadcast will feature Sean McDonough on play-by-play and Greg McElroy as the game analyst. Both voices are familiar to College Football Playoff audiences and have been regular fixtures on major bowl games, delivering detailed breakdowns and situational insight throughout the contest.

McDonough will lead the broadcast from the booth, having called many of ESPN’s marquee college football games during the 2025 season. His experienced delivery has anchored several of the network’s most high-profile matchups. McElroy joins him as the analyst, offering perspective shaped by his time as a former Alabama quarterback and his experience competing in high-pressure postseason environments, which translates seamlessly to playoff analysis.

For radio coverage, Dave Pasch will call the game alongside analyst Dusty Dvoracek. Alyssa Lang and Quint Kessenich will provide sideline coverage for the radio broadcast.

Who are the referees for the Indiana vs Oregon game?

The officiating crew for the Indiana vs Oregon matchup is led by Daniel Gautreaux, a highly experienced SEC official with more than 15 years of collegiate officiating experience. Gautreaux has worked numerous conference championship games and high-profile postseason contests. His appointment reflects the CFP’s preference for seasoned referees capable of managing elite-level competition.

Who is the sideline reporter for the Indiana vs Oregon Game?

Molly McGrath and Katie George will share sideline duties for the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal. McGrath has covered major college football events for both ESPN and ABC across multiple seasons, while George adds her extensive background in sports journalism to the broadcast team.

Both reporters will deliver live injury updates, conduct coach interviews, and provide real-time observations from the field, giving viewers valuable insight into in-game adjustments and sideline dynamics that are not visible from the broadcast booth.

Which network is broadcasting the Indiana vs Oregon game?

The Indiana Hoosiers vs Oregon Ducks Peach Bowl semifinal will be televised live on ESPN. In addition to the live broadcast, the network will provide comprehensive pre-game coverage, in-depth halftime analysis, and extensive post-game reaction as part of its College Football Playoff programming.

The game will also be available for streaming through ESPN’s official digital platforms, allowing fans to watch across multiple devices. Regional broadcast partners will carry out international broadcasts, ensuring global access to the College Football Playoff semifinal.