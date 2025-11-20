Who Are the Four Players in the Paramount+ 5-STAR Docuseries? Meet Cast Ft. OSU & Michigan Freshmen

Paramount is about to release its highly anticipated 8-part docuseries titled “5-star”. The show offers a glimpse into the lives of 4 five- star recruits from the class of 2025. While they navigate the world of College Football. Releasing on December 2, the docuseries shows the immense pressure, high expectations, and the big transformation these elite recruits face. The series takes its viewers beyond the on-field performances to the struggles these athletes experience in their freshman year. The series follows their journey from being high school sensations to college stars.
The show features an exceptional quartet of freshman talent representing some of the biggest programs in college football. Bryce Underwood from the University of Michigan Headlines the cast as the #1 recruit nationally and a quarterback sensation. Devin Sanchez joins him as the #5 Cornerback from Ohio State University. While completing the lineup are Dakorien Moore, #9 wide receiver from Oregon, and Malachi Goodman, #19 offensive tackle from PSU.
- Bryce Underwood – The Belleville High School alum was the most scrutinized freshman recruit in the class of 2025. The series follows his journey as Underwood led his High School to 2 state championships, ending with a 50-4 record. The 5-star recruit has established himself as the QB1 for the Wolverines. He has justified his starter position by racking up 1,951 yards with a 61.5 % completion rate for 7 touchdowns. The show takes us through his journey from being the #1 recruit to a starting QB in the Big 10 and all the ups and downs in it. Meanwhile, talking about the huge NIL portfolio Bryce Underwood has and the early-season Heisman predictions.
- Devin Sanchez – The 6’2″, 198 lbs. cornerback from Texas was recruited by the national champions, OSU. Sanchez was a dual athlete competing in both track and football for North Shore High School and led his team to the 2024 6A D-l state semifinal 2024. He has appeared in a rotational role for OSU amidst their unbeaten run this season. The docuseries uses his journey to showcase the less glamorous defensive side of a 5-star recruit. Although they are often overlooked for accolades and miss public attention yet they carry equally significant expectations to perform immediately at an elite level.
- Dakorien Moore – Dakorien Moore’s journey takes the viewers through the transition of a special-skilled player into an elite offensive scheme. The #9 wide receiver from Duncanville High School in Texas is part of Dan Lanning’s offensive juggernaut at the Oregon Ducks. The series follows his rise from an overcrowded receiver’s unit as a starter. It captures the demands of the game from one of the few individual positions in the field, the nonstop tracking back, endless tape reviews, and the relationship with the QB. It presents the story of one of the most criticized positions in the game and how a high school copes with it. He has justified the faith shown by Lanning by compiling 443 yards for 28 receptions with 3 touchdowns, averaging 15.8 yards per carry.
- Malachi Goodman – Penn State’s #19 offensive tackle rounds up the featured for with his unique experience as an Offensive lineman. Another skill position that is one of the most important yet less popular among the fans. Goodman’s inclusion gives the viewers an insight into the less glamorous yet foundational side of the offense. His journey becomes more interesting with the whole situation around James Franklin. It showcases the stability the defense can provide amidst major administrative turmoil, evidenced by their resurgence under Terry Smith. Although the 5-star recruit hasn’t appeared for the Nittany Lions but he is bound to serve them well in the future.
