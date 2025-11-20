Who Are the Four Players in the Paramount+ 5-STAR Docuseries? Meet Cast Ft. OSU & Michigan Freshmen

Paramount is about to release its highly anticipated 8-part docuseries titled “5-star”. The show offers a glimpse into the lives of 4 five- star recruits from the class of 2025. While they navigate the world of College Football. Releasing on December 2, the docuseries shows the immense pressure, high expectations, and the big transformation these elite recruits face. The series takes its viewers beyond the on-field performances to the struggles these athletes experience in their freshman year. The series follows their journey from being high school sensations to college stars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The show features an exceptional quartet of freshman talent representing some of the biggest programs in college football. Bryce Underwood from the University of Michigan Headlines the cast as the #1 recruit nationally and a quarterback sensation. Devin Sanchez joins him as the #5 Cornerback from Ohio State University. While completing the lineup are Dakorien Moore, #9 wide receiver from Oregon, and Malachi Goodman, #19 offensive tackle from PSU.

ADVERTISEMENT