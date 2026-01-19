Who Are the Indiana Hoosiers Cheerleaders Representing IU at the National Championship? All About the Squad and Their Roles

Several Fort Wayne athletes will be taking the field to help turn the playoff spotlight into a full-blown Indiana Hoosiers celebration. While all eyes are locked on Curt Cignetti and co.’s chase for a national title, the cheerleading team makes every moment feel larger than the scoreboard. From the sidelines, they bring the heartbeat of a historic season.

While their energy and presence bring an extra spark to the team, it’s a reminder that IU’s championship run is about more than just the plays on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are the Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders at the National Championship?

On Monday night, the Indiana Spirit Squad will be on the sidelines in Miami, cheering the Hoosiers toward a national championship. Among the squad are four athletes from Fort Wayne: Lauren Painter, Annabelle Hontz, Lucas Moore, and George Getty, representing the Summit City with pride.

“My dad graduated from IU. My brother also graduated from IU,” said Hontz. “We’re definitely an Indiana family. It’s crazy to say we’re rooting for football.”

While their passion is a lifelong loyalty in motion, the squad has been a constant presence throughout IU’s postseason, from the B1G Championship to the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl, even marching in the Rose Bowl Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was pouring down rain, and everyone still showed up… we were all soaked, we were all cold, but everyone was happy,” recalled Hontz.

Now comes the biggest stage yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s kind of like our nationals, too. It’s our Super Bowl,” said Hontz.

Painter added, “We’re super excited to showcase the skills we have. It will be amazing.”

While Getty dreams of red confetti, head coach Julie Horine calls it a dream few dared to imagine, and one her team is ready to bring to life again.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Cheerleading (@iucheerleading) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“It kind of doesn’t feel real,” said IU senior and cheerleader Sofia Monteilh.

However, some members of the Crimson Squad are chasing a national title of their own, competing at the UCA College Nationals in Orlando, while members of the Cream Squad are in Miami for the 2026 CFP National Championship, cheering on the Hoosiers on CFB’s biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a team effort,” said cheerleader Micah Nathan.

But how they got here to cheer for their favorite team is something that incites interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

How is the Indiana cheerleading squad selected for the Championship Game?

Behind the scenes, earning a spot on Indiana’s national championship cheer squad is no guarantee.

While the final call rests with the program’s head coach, who selects which eligible members travel for major events like the CFP National Title, this year, that group comes from the co-ed Cream Squad.

Here, selections are based on performance, skill, and what the moment demands, while cheerleaders are evaluated all season on tumbling, game-day fundamentals, and consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cap it off, academic standing and team commitment are non-negotiable, even when practices fall during university breaks.

Although safety and spotting needs shape the final roster, not numbers or balance, some athletes choose to opt out before preparations begin. But for those who cut, the process reflects the same standard IU holds in the field.

Earning a spot on the IU cheer team starts in the classroom. Athletes must be full-time IU undergraduates, enrolled in at least 12 credit hours each semester. Then, a minimum 2.0 GPA is required, along with good standing with the university. While grades matter, the selection process is just as demanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates submit medical and eligibility paperwork, complete physical exams, and secure medical clearance before stepping onto the floor. Selection Weekend is mandatory, while skills are tested across the board.

What role will the Hoosiers’ cheerleaders play during the national championship?

When the National Championship kicks off, Indiana’s cheerleaders are more than sideline support.

A select group from the co-ed Cream Squad takes the field as spirit-raisers and ambassadors, tasked with lifting the crowd and backing the Hoosiers snap after snap.

Between plays, they bring the visuals: partner stunts, tumbling passes, and jumps that stop eyes. Following that, during timeouts and breaks, they keep the pulse alive, making sure the momentum never fades. Pregame and halftime place them center stage alongside the band and dance team. Off the field, their job doesn’t stop.

They represent IU at pep rallies, fan events, and community gatherings throughout championship weekend. Working in sync with the band and spirit groups, they help create a home-game feel far from Bloomington. With the ticket prices for the National Championship reaching an all-time high, the fans in attendance may not only hope to watch an entertaining game, but may also want to see what the cheerleaders can offer them on the sidelines.