Who Are the Miami Hurricanes Cheerleaders in the National Championship? Is Carson Beck’s Sister One of Them?

The race to win the 2025 title is getting intense as both teams fight to find relevance in college football, finally. After 2001, Miami heads to its first playoff finals, and this is the first-ever playoff berth for Indiana. To increase the team’s motivation at home in Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes cheerleading squad is prepared to energize the crowd.

Who are the Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders at the National Championship?

Miami’s cheerleading unit is one of the best in college football. And now that it’s about cheering for teams to win titles, they are all ready to take it to another level. The university has two groups that perform together on different timelines for playoff and football-season games.

Miami’s Spirit Squad, which includes two cheer teams, the coed and all-girl cheerleading teams, and the Sunsations dance team, cheers typically on the sidelines at home and away football games. Both also include major postseason games, such as the CFP National Championship.

Imago 2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football Regular Season: Syracuse Orangemen at Miami Hurricanes Miami Hurricanes football team takes the field with head coach Mario Cristobal before the NCAA Football regular season game versus the Syracuse Orangemen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Nov 8, 2025. The Hurricanes defeated the Orangemen 38-10. Max Siker / Image of Miami Gardens Florida United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx MaxxSikerx iosphotos385181

The university doesn’t specifically mention the names of the cheerleaders tied to a single game, even for playoffs. So let’s wait for the game to begin.

Is Carson Beck’s sister a member of the Miami Cheerleading Squad?

Kylie Beck often supports her brother from the sidelines, but she is not part of Miami’s cheerleading group. She was on the Georgia cheerleading team, where she performed on the Bulldogs cheer and dance team, while his brother, Carson Beck, played quarterback. After his move to Miami, she even left the university.

But even though she is not in Georgia, there is no credible source that confirms that she is on Miami’s cheerleading squad. She mentioned back in April 2025 that she is headed to Florida, but that doesn’t mean she is following his brother.

Now, let’s learn about the role of cheerleaders in the national championship game.

What is the role of Miami cheerleaders at the CFP National Championship?

The Miami Hurricanes Spirit Squad included cheerleaders and dance teams; they performed at major events like sideline cheering, halftime performances, and crowd engagement during college football playoffs.

They participate in all home and away games, travelling with the team. At CFP, members are expected to support the team by cheering, leading chants, performing routines, and enhancing fan enthusiasm alongside the marching band and mascot.

Their presence not only lifts the team’s motivation but also energizes fans and provides support during the most crucial game of the season when the stakes are pretty high.

How do Miami cheerleaders get selected and what is their background?

Miami Hurricanes cheerleader tryouts are conducted through registration, which typically begins with a video submission in the first round. Then, if the video impresses the hiring committee, they will call the selected students to in-person tryouts held during the spring.

The basic criteria for admission are that the candidate be a full-time Miami student and have skills in spirit, tumbling, and dance. Males can try without extensive proper cheerleading experience, but must be from an athletic field. They should also hold an expected GPA of around 2.0 on a 4.0 scale.

In co-curricular activities, coaches also evaluate them on their personality and leadership qualities. The process takes time, as members serve as ambassadors for the University of Miami, performing at games and representing the team.

The cheerleading staff has Spirit Coordinator and head cheerleading coach Cecilia Esteban, head dance coach Jonni Rogers, assistant cheerleading coach Veronica Salazar, assistant dance coach Camerin Cruz, and assistant cheerleading coach Beverly Hew.

What’s even more impressive is that Miami’s All-Girl Cheer Team will be competing at UCA College Nationals in January 2026 in Orlando. This highlights how competitive the team actually is.

Now, with a squad ready to turn up the heat, let’s wait and see if Miami can take down No. 1-ranked Indiana or not!