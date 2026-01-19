Who Are the Most Famous Miami Hurricanes Superfans? Celebrities and Loyal Supporters Ft. DJ Khaled

There are fans, and there are superfans. The Miami Hurricanes have a special lot of supporters who will outshine those in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s a look at some die-hard admirers of the U, who will get to see their favorite team return to the National Championship game after 23 long years.

How has DJ Khaled shown long-standing support for Miami Hurricanes football?

DJ Khaled is one of the most ardent celebrity supporters of Miami football. His love for the team stems from being a true Miamian, having been raised in South Florida. The football program has long been the picture of diversity and representation because of the unique social nature of the state of Miami. Khaled was born in Louisiana to Palestinian parents but calls Miami his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaled attended the Louisville and Syracuse games this season with his fans. And in true DJ Khaled fashion, he provided fans with some free entertainment as well. He participated briefly in team warmups in the Cardinals game, which fans got a hoot out of.

The Grammy-winning producer is also vocal on social media in his support for Miami. Before the National Championship game, Khaled was part of a pre-game party that also featured ACC Commissioner Brett Yormark. He also had a special message for Miami fans, encouraging them to show their support for the big night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s all about the U. Today’s the big game,” he said in an Instagram story. “Dade County 305, stand up. Thank you so much for your inspiration and your motivation. We gonna be there to support you, let’s go. The U, 305, Win with us, or watch us win. We the best.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Michael Irvin remains One of Miami Football’s most vocal supporters

The connection between Miami football and Michael Irvin is one for the history books. The iconic receiver remains one of the best stars that the program has ever produced. His heroics helped the Hurricanes win their first-ever National Championship in 1987. Despite having a glittering legacy in the NFL, Michael Irvin remains a Hurricane at heart above all else.

His viral, animated antics from the sidelines this season earned him a parody on SNL. But it just shows how passionately he feels for Miami football. He doesn’t come to games to enjoy them from the comfort of a VIP seat—Irvin gets down close to the field and has a finger on the pulse of the team. The Hall of Famer is actually Miami’s biggest cheerleader—a title he’d be proud to carry.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Syracuse Nov 30, 2024 Syracuse, New York, USA Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL, American Football Herren, USA Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin looks on during the first half of a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20241130_gma_ai8_0195

But Michael Irvin also supports the team from within. He has been mentoring the players this season, guiding them whenever he can. Irvin also has the utmost respect for Mario Cristobal, who was a freshman on the 1987 team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other fans, Michael Irvin will not shy away from expressing his emotions. He even gave Cristobal a big smooch on the cheek after the Cotton Bowl. The reaction was understandable, given how Miami has painstakingly reached the title game after battling playoff uncertainty and two troubling losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which other celebrities and alumni support Miami during the national championship?

Alumni from multiple years have consistently supported Miami from afar and up close. One of them is former linebacker Ray Lewis, who played from 1993 to 1995. Like Irvin, the NFL star has given the team a pep talk this season and has come down to attend the Cotton Bowl. Carson Beck recalled him telling the former to “[go] win the ball game.” The QB had no choice but to respond as instructed.

“I was like, well, ‘Now I have to. We literally have to go score. I can’t let this dude down,’” he said.

Alumni presence is something that Mario Cristobal and the team are always welcome to host. They thrive off their predecessor’s energy on the field. During the Cotton Bowl, Ray Lewis and Irvin couldn’t contain their emotions and embraced each other after that game-sealing touchdown from RB CharMar Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a former Hurricane and now Hollywood star, is another prominent Miami fan. He played a very minor role on the football team, but has since carried the Miami name to great heights through his self-made fame. Johnson continues to make visits to campus and also contributes to the program. In 2022, he donated $1 million to Miami athletics. Johnson remains one of the biggest names associated with the program’s legacy.

“I’m so proud of them, by the way,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. “I’m so proud of Mario Cristobal and the work he’s doing. That was my teammate when we were back there. We won national championships together. So, I can’t wait to watch the game. I’m proud of my boys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami advancing to the National Championship after all these years is the result of all these superfans’ longstanding support. They have helped the program grow after them, and now, the players are giving it back in 2025 with a commendable run to the final. Whether they’re attending the game or not, no one will be happier than these stars if Mario Cristobal lifts the coveted trophy.