Who Are the Parents of Rueben Owens II? Meet the Texas A&M RB’s Family

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M saw the biggest comeback in the program’s history, and El Campo native Rueben Owens saw a similar journey culminating in a coveted first-round playoff berth. So far, he has chipped in five touchdowns for 618 yards in his second year at College Station, leading the Aggies to their first 11-win season since 1992.

Behind all that grit and persistence, it’s his parents, Rueben Sr. and Kristen Kimble, who have supported him throughout his journey. Learn more about his parents, who have been constantly cheering him on from the sidelines, while Rueben quietly leaves his legacy on Kyle Field.

Who are Rueben Owens’ parents?

Rueben Owens Sr. and Kristin Kimble have spent most of their lives in the small town of El Campo, Texas. A close-knit community that always filled your heart with warmth and belonging. It was in 2003 that the couple welcomed Rueben Owens II into the family, and ever since, he has been an absolute source of joy and pride.

Being a solid pillar of support for his son, Sr. also handles his NIL-related opportunities, ensuring his son is able to give his 110% to his team.

Where did Ruebeyn Owens Sr. and Kristin Kimble meet?

There is no public information regarding how Rueben Sr. and Kristin crossed paths. Although it is known that both of them graduated from El Campo. Since it’s a small town, boasting a deep-knit community, the duo might have crossed paths in their native town.

Hailing from a small town in Texas, the former five-star recruit calls himself “just being a country boy.” But his impact on the gridiron left the viewers mesmerized. Ranked No. 3 as an RB in the Class of 2023, he won the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award. By his senior year, he had crossed 7,000 yards, chipping in 105 touchdowns.

“My game has four great running backs in it,” Rueben shared in a conversation with Sportscasting, oozing confidence in his abilities. “The catching ability of Alvin Kamara, the vision and making people miss like Barry Sanders, yards after the catch, and balance plus power of Walter Payton, and the quickness and big-play ability of Reggie Bush.”

What’s interesting to note is that, along with football, Rueben was good at shooting hoops. However, his dad steered him away from the court, guiding his focus to the ball.

“He’s too little. He’s too small,” Rueben Sr. said. “You’ve got to be 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7 these days. Or shoot like Steph Curry. He don’t do that, but he can run the football like Walter Payton and Barry Sanders.”

In a conversation with NBC Sports, Kimble shared similar views — that Rueben has many talents, but running back is the position. Perhaps they knew his son’s abilities shone the brightest on the turf. Aggies have entered the national conversation this year (11-1 record). And Owens Sr. couldn’t heap more praise on Mike Elko’s program.

“In my 3 years being an Aggie dad, this is the best culture I’ve seen,” he wrote on X. “If you want your kids to play for a great coach, this is the place to be.”

What ethnicity are Rueben Owen’s parents?

There is no explicit information with regard to Rueben Sr. and Kristin’s ethnicity.

El Campo might just boast a small community. But that community of football lovers lives and breathes gridiron in their everyday life. The suburb has barely 12,000 residents, a quiet corner in the Texas county. But Rueben put his town in the spotlight.

And it’s all points to Rueben’s grind and hard work.

“His work ethic is unbelievable, working out, grinding the grind,” Rueben Sr. shared. “He knows, it pays off to make him better. So he didn’t mind the grind.”

With the Friday Night Lights stitched in the town’s fabric, Rueben was determined to make it big. And in that journey, Rueben Sr. and Tristen stood by him quietly. Initially, Rueben committed to the Louisville Cardinals. However, a coaching change prompted him to head towards College Station.

Inside Rueben Owens’ relationship with his parents

The Ownes family shares a close bond with one another. With an energetic young RB running around the house, it is bound to be chaotic. But not at the Owens’ abode. Although his parents heartily describe him as “childish” and “wild”, but he remains their sweetheart.

Kristin has remained a constant, unwavering support throughout his football journey, with Jr. calling her his backbone. In May 2020, he penned a wholesome note to her on Mother’s Day, sharing a heartfelt glimpse into their personal life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Queen #My❤️ #Mybackbone,” he shared on X.

Even after sprinting hundreds of yards on the field, Rueben has still got that energy left to create TikToks, and he makes sure Mama Kristin is featured in them.

“That’s (making TikTok) all he does,” shares Kimble. “I don’t care if you’re in bed, he’s coming to make a TikTok and put you in it. When I don’t have my good wig on, he’s gonna get me in that TikTok.”

For Rueben Sr., the Aggies RB is not just his son, but a dear friend, constantly guiding him through the rugged journey of the rugged sport we call college football.