Who Are the Referees, Announcers & Sideline Reporters for Ole Miss vs Georgia? Everything You Need to Know for Sugar Bowl

The Sugar Bowl rematch between Ole Miss and Georgia feels more like an explosive battle that has been building since October. The first meeting had everything: fireworks, momentum swings, elite quarterback play, and just enough heartbreak to make this sequel feel unavoidable.

Georgia’s 43–35 comeback win handed the Rebels their only loss of the season, but it didn’t settle much. Now that Georgia is playing its best football of the year and Ole Miss has new leadership, both teams travel to New Orleans with the awareness that one mistake may kill a championship run.

Who are the referees for the Ole Miss vs Georgia game?

In a game this intense, the officiating crew matters more than most fans would like to admit. The Sugar Bowl will put both the players and the officials in charge of maintaining order in the test with two tough SEC teams, powerful quarterbacks, and aggressive defenses.

The crew for Ole Miss vs. Georgia will be led by veteran Big Ten referee Jeff Servinski. Servinski has handled numerous high-profile games, and his experience will be vital in managing tempo and the inevitable moments when the game threatens to boil over in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, we don’t have the complete list of the referees yet.

Who are the announcers for Ole Miss vs Georgia?

The Sugar Bowl deserves a big-game voice, and ESPN is bringing one of its most trusted broadcast duos to New Orleans. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play duties, a role he’s mastered across decades of calling the biggest moments in American sports. Whether it’s college football, the NFL, the World Series, or the Stanley Cup, McDonough has done it all, and his ability to elevate high-pressure moments with energy makes him a perfect fit for a CFP quarterfinal.

With him in the booth is former Alabama QB Greg McElroy, whose SEC roots add another layer of intrigue to this clash. McElroy knows exactly what it takes to win on this stage, having led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 14–0 season and a national championship in 2009. Since retiring from the NFL, he’s become one of ESPN’s most respected analysts, offering sharp breakdowns and quarterback-level insight.

Who is the sideline reporter for the Ole Miss vs Georgia Game?

While McDonough and McElroy will lead fans from the Caesars Superdome booth, Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath will give in-game coverage and injury updates from the sidelines.

Rutledge, a longtime face of ESPN and the SEC Network, brings profound conference knowledge to the broadcast. A former Miss Florida (2012), she has become one of the sport’s most trusted hosts and reporters, especially when it comes to SEC football. Joining her is Molly McGrath, who brings extensive experience as a sideline reporter for ESPN, covering college football and basketball. Together, they’ll track everything from injuries to momentum swings.

Which network is broadcasting the Ole Miss vs Georgia game?

The Sugar Bowl will air nationally on ESPN. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET from New Orleans. It’s a prime-time slot reserved for matchups that define seasons. For traditional viewers, ESPN is available through major TV providers like DirecTV and Sling.

For fans who prefer streaming, the game is also available on the ESPN app. There are now two levels to ESPN’s streaming service, with the most inclusive option being ESPN Unlimited. All of ESPN’s linear networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, and ESPN Deportes, as well as ABC programming, ESPN+, and extra conference feeds like SECN+ and ACCNX, are included in this $29.99 package.